Walt

Walt may look old but he is a young dog! He is 3-4 years old, weighs 63 pounds and loves to play! Contact us to make an appointment to meet him!

For more information on Walt and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

