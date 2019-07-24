PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
May 8, 2019
Colin D. Fisher - Tampering with evidence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. Officer in Florida on vacation. Not available for preliminary hearing. No cost to defendant.
May 9, 2019
Jonathan E. Payne - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
May 10, 2019
Colin D. Fisher - Possession of cocaine. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. Officer in Florida on vacation. Not available for preliminary hearing. No cost to defendant.
April L. Peters - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
May 13, 2019
Nathan S. Helton - Possession of drug instruments. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs. 17 jail days.
Nathan S. Helton - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Florencio L. Diego - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $80 in court costs. 3 jail days. License suspended from May 13, 2019 through May 12, 2022.
Florencio L. Diego - Distracted driving and marked lanes. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Zachary M. Vaught - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 fine. 18 jail days.
Jessie L. Heath - Domestic violence (2X), aggravated menacing, and assault (2X). Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Ryan M. McDaniel - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall pay restitution to Remy’s Used Cars in the amount of $1,950.00. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Remy’s Used Cars, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs. 17 jail days.
Ryan M. McDaniel - Possession of criminal tools, obstruction of official business, and criminal damages. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Summer Dawn Borchardt Harris - Aggravated menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Rita Vanhoose and Emily Blevins and stay away from the premises located at 138 No Name Road, Piketon, Ohio 45661. $100 in court costs. 22 jail days.
Summer Dawn Borchardt Harris - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jeremiah M. Green - Burglary and grand theft. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Cassandra N. Walls - Petty theft. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $50 fine. $100 in court costs.
Patrick W. Cooper - Domestic violence. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Lindsay N. Freeland - Child endangerment. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0320 A. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with minor children L.F., S.F., D.F., J.N. and J.N. and shall comply with any case plan with the Pike County Board of Children’s Services. $100 in court costs. 180 jail days.
Lindsay N. Freeland - Domestic violence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0320 B. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with minor children L.F., S.F., D.F., J.N. and J.N. and shall comply with any case plan with the Pike County Board of Children’s Services. $100 in court costs. 180 jail days.
Lindsay N. Freeland - Child endangerment (2X). Pled guilty. Found guilty. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0320 B. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with minor children L.F., S.F., D.F., J.N. and J.N. and shall comply with any case plan with the Pike County Board of Children’s Services.
Christine D. Stamper - Distracted driving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine.
Kelly Peters - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsiblity Act. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant has obtained valid license. No cost to defendant.
Trevor Penrod - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause. No cost to defendant.
Alex M. Marker - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsiblity Act. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within 90 days. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
