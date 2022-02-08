CHILLICOTHE— Calling all volunteers! Adena Mansion & Gardens will be hosting a volunteer orientation on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.
Returning volunteers, or anyone interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities at Adena Mansion & Gardens, are invited to attend.
Adena relies on the generosity of its volunteers and numerous opportunities are available for anyone interested in participating in the volunteer program. Some volunteers enjoy dressing in period costume and interpreting the Mansion, Tenant House or Barn while others prefer to answer questions in the Museum, work with school groups, or pitch in “behind the scenes.”
Volunteers with a green thumb prefer to be outside in the sunshine, getting their hands dirty in the garden. Different positions require varying levels of training and time commitments so there is something that will appeal to everyone!
During the orientation volunteers will learn about Adena and the Worthington family, discover all about the unique volunteer opportunities and sign up for training.
COVID Guidelines:
Masks are required for all guests attending. For your safety and the safety of others, we ask that all attending wear their masks. We will be indoors and applying the six feet rule as well.
Please RSVP for this event by Friday, February 17 by calling (740) 772-1500, by e-mailing info@adenamansion.com, or online at www.adenamansion.com/tickets.
Adena Mansion was the home of Ohio’s sixth governor, Thomas Worthington. Adena Mansion and Gardens Society manages the site on behalf of the Ohio Historical Society. Adena is located at the south end of Adena Road, off Pleasant Valley Road, which is the first road off State Route 104, just north of the US 35 interchange at the north edge of Chillicothe.
