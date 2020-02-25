The Pike County Commissioners have proclaimed the week of March 8-14, 2020, Ohio 4-H Week in the county.
Ohio 4-H Week will be celebrated across the state that week as 4-H youth and volunteers will be actively informing Ohio citizens about the 4-H program and how it can and will benefit participants, families and their communities.
People in Ohio will be hearing and seeing something about 4-H in locations around the state. Mall shows, window displays, school and community center visits, newspaper articles and radio programs will be some of the 4-H promotional methods utilized around the state.
This special statewide promotional effort is specifically intended to increase public awareness of the 4-H program, excite current 4-H members, and to recruit new 4-H members and volunteer leaders in all 88 counties in Ohio.
4-H is a non-formal educational, youth development program offered to individuals age 5 and in kindergarten to age 19. Ohio 4-H youth development reaches more than 240,000 youth each year – helping kids “learn by doing” through hands-on activities.
All 4-H programs focus on active involvement and quality experiences which stimulate lifelong learning of values and skills. 4-H members learn valuable lessons in leadership, communication and collaboration while increasing their knowledge in math, science, technology and a variety of other topics.
4-H creates fun while learning in a variety of ways. Kids can participate in 4-H through community clubs, camps, in-school and after-school activities, and summer programs. They increase their self-confidence and personal life skills while learning about specific subjects – anything from animals or computers to public speaking, cooking, art, gardening and environmental sciences, just to name a few project topics.
For more information about the 4-H program and local Ohio 4-H Week activities, please contact the Pike County OSU Extension office at 740-289-4837 or go to pike.osu.edu for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.