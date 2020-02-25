Ohio 4-H Week
Buy Now

Pictured, left to right:

Front row - Pike County Commissioner Jerry Miler, Evan Hines, Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery, Pike County Commissioner Blaine Beekman

Second row - Tammy Jones, OSU educator, Elizabeth Gragg, Carson Walls, Grace Cooper, Riley Welch, Will Hamman, OSU educator

The Pike County Commissioners have proclaimed the week of March 8-14, 2020, Ohio 4-H Week in the county.

Ohio 4-H Week will be celebrated across the state that week as 4-H youth and volunteers will be actively informing Ohio citizens about the 4-H program and how it can and will benefit participants, families and their communities.

People in Ohio will be hearing and seeing something about 4-H in locations around the state. Mall shows, window displays, school and community center visits, newspaper articles and radio programs will be some of the 4-H promotional methods utilized around the state.

This special statewide promotional effort is specifically intended to increase public awareness of the 4-H program, excite current 4-H members, and to recruit new 4-H members and volunteer leaders in all 88 counties in Ohio.

4-H is a non-formal educational, youth development program offered to individuals age 5 and in kindergarten to age 19. Ohio 4-H youth development reaches more than 240,000 youth each year – helping kids “learn by doing” through hands-on activities.

All 4-H programs focus on active involvement and quality experiences which stimulate lifelong learning of values and skills. 4-H members learn valuable lessons in leadership, communication and collaboration while increasing their knowledge in math, science, technology and a variety of other topics.

4-H creates fun while learning in a variety of ways. Kids can participate in 4-H through community clubs, camps, in-school and after-school activities, and summer programs. They increase their self-confidence and personal life skills while learning about specific subjects – anything from animals or computers to public speaking, cooking, art, gardening and environmental sciences, just to name a few project topics.

For more information about the 4-H program and local Ohio 4-H Week activities, please contact the Pike County OSU Extension office at 740-289-4837 or go to pike.osu.edu for more information.

Load comments