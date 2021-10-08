BEAVER- On Friday, Kyla Poorman was announced as the 2021 Beaver Oktoberfest Queen.
Festivities starting on Thursday, attendees have been treated with activities such as a potato and ice cream eating contests, corn hole tournament, blacksmith demonstrations, and much more.
Sunday is the last day of Oktoberfest, a free community event held in Beaver since 1984. Here's what's scheduled:
- 10:30 a.m - noon: Church Service
- Noon: Dino Roar
- Noon: Announcement of Chinese Auction winners
- 12:30-3:30: 7 Mile Bluegrass
- 1:00: Mr. Puppet man
- 1:00: Queen's Luncheon at Eastern
- 1:30: Blacksmith Demonstration
- 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Character Galore strolling
- 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Parade Registration at Eastern
- 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Dino Roar
- 4:00: Grand Parade
