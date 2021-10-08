Poorman
Courtesy of Beaver Oktoberfest

BEAVER- On Friday, Kyla Poorman was announced as the 2021 Beaver Oktoberfest Queen.

Festivities starting on Thursday, attendees have been treated with activities such as a potato and ice cream eating contests, corn hole tournament, blacksmith demonstrations, and much more.

Sunday is the last day of Oktoberfest, a free community event held in Beaver since 1984. Here's what's scheduled:

  • 10:30 a.m - noon: Church Service
  • Noon: Dino Roar
  • Noon: Announcement of Chinese Auction winners
  • 12:30-3:30: 7 Mile Bluegrass
  • 1:00: Mr. Puppet man
  • 1:00: Queen's Luncheon at Eastern
  • 1:30: Blacksmith Demonstration
  • 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Character Galore strolling
  • 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Parade Registration at Eastern
  • 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.: Dino Roar
  • 4:00: Grand Parade

