The domestic violence charge listed as dismissed for Maverick Mosley that was published in the Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 edition’s News of Record section was stemming from an original charge on Feb 12, 2005. Due to a court error, the case was only recently dismissed in 2019, and was listed in recent court cases completed by Pike County Court. It is not a recent charge.
