CHILLICOTHE— Home Helpers Home Care of Chillicothe, the agency that provides quality, compassionate senior home care in Chillicothe, Hillsboro, Waverly, Washington Courthouse and surrounding areas, announced today that one of its Caregivers was recognized as an Exceptional Caregiver during the Home Helpers Home Care National Conference in Phoenix, Arizona on May 4.
Malinda Cuckler provides in-home care to clients across Chillicothe and is described as a blessing to those who have received her remarkable care. She is an exemplary caregiver whose optimism, patience, advocacy, and desire to help others is witnessed by the clients and staff of Home Helpers daily.
Cuckler was among the 20 finalists named out of the thousands of Home Helpers Caregivers across the country as she routinely goes above and beyond in her caregiving role.
“We believe the Home Helpers Exceptional Caregiver program is a terrific way to not only recognize the exceptional work being done by Home Helpers Caregivers every day but also a way to get their stories in front of people so you get a true idea of what we mean when we say exceptional,” said Home Helpers Home Care of Chillicothe owner, Jennifer Morton.
For more information on Home Helpers of Chillicothe, call (740) 227-4623 or visit www.homehelpershomecare.com/chillicothe.
