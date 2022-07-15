The following are headlines from the July 20, 1972 edition of The Waverly Watchman.
Goodyear airship Mayflower making three-day visit
Goodyear airship "Mayflower" visited the area for a three-day period, taking 30-minute flights from the Scioto County Airport in Minford around the area.
The airship stood at 160 feet long, 50 feet high, and 51 feet wide. Residents were invited to watch the airship operate from the airport.
Cross-country bike riders stop here
A five-member cycling team would stop in Waverly as part of a cross-country tour calling for stabilization in the world population.
Their ride started on June 17 from the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and were inbound to Washington D.C. The team would then take a flight to Europe to continue their campaign with the Zero Population Growth Olympic Cyclethon.
Little League tourney plans
The annual Waverly Jaycee Little League Tournament was set to start on July 24, with the Major League teams seeing first action.
The Minor League teams would get started on July 27 and would be concluding its regular season after the Major League tourney started.
Second health fair scheduled
Members of the Camp Creek Community Action Committee announced that the second annual county mobile health fair would take place that week.
There, attendees would hear from health educators in the form of displays and demonstrations. Free disease screenings were also being offered.
