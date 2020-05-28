PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Feb. 24, 2020
Scott G. Whitt - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $125 fine. $100 in court costs.
Scott G. Whitt - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Michael G. Hall - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Diversion completed. No cost to defendant.
Jason L. Bartley - OVI/Under the influence and no operator's license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Stephanie L. Madden - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0758. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs. 12 jail days.
Stephanie L. Madden - Receiving stolen property. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0746 A. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Christopher Wetmore. $100 in court costs. 12 jail days.
Stephanie L. Madden - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jeffrey K. Dunaway - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jeffrey K. Dunaway - Disorderly conduct. Six months standard probation. Defendant shall comply with safety plan/case plan of the Pike County Children's Service Board. $100 in court costs.
Kimberly A. Anderson - Non. compliance license suspension. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kimberly A. Anderson - No operator's license. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant is a first time offender within three years. $125 fine. $100 in court costs.
Christopher L. McCollum - Assault and domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Crystal A. Pendleton - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Carman Pendleton, Skylar Dollarhide, Skyler Dollarhide, and Corey Smith. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling.
Brooklyn M. Bentley - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Wade Walls. $100 in court costs.
James M. Kelley - Drug paraphernalia, fail to control motor vehicle and OVI/Breath (low). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
James M. Kelley - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days. License suspended from Jan. 30, 2020 through Jan. 29, 2023.
Joseph E. Sandlin - Theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Christine Barker in the amount of $100.00. Stay away from Christine Barker and the premises located at 359 Green Ridge Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660. $100 in court costs.
Joseph E. Sandlin - Criminal damages. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Blake R. Havens - Aggravated menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Michael Winningham. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 1046 Bobo Road, Beaver, Ohio 45613. $100 in court costs.
Blake R. Havens - Possession of drugs. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Robert W. Farber - Possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
