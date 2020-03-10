Nuclear Care Partners will host a free bingo event and taco lunch for former "A-Plant" Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant and Department of Energy workers.
The event will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 30 at El Charro, located at 110 Victory Drive in Waverly.
The Tacos and Bingo event will provide the opportunity (for former workers) to "connect, or reconnect with other former atomic workers, play bingo for special door prizes, and enjoy a complementary lunch," according to a recent Nuclear Care Partners press release.
Nick Ferrigno, Nuclear Care Partners' Benefits Specialist, will be on hand at the event to answer former workers' questions about the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA).
"As you may know, many of these workers have become sick due to their workplace exposure and may qualify for financial and medical benefits through the Department of Labor's EEOICPA program," said Kendra Knauer, Nuclear Care Partners' Public Relations Specialist/Writer.
Former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant workers can learn more about the program, find out if they qualify for benefits and discuss how to file for benefits. Former workers who already have a medical benefits White Card can learn how to maximize their benefits, discuss impairment ratings, consequential illnesses and more at the event.
"We want to bring these workers together for an afternoon of bingo and fun," Ferrigno said. "It's so important to be a resource for them, and I'm honored to be able to help them and answer any questions they may have about the EEOICPA."
Former workers can RSVP for the event by calling 740-250-2888.
For more information about Nuclear Care Partners, call the number above or visit www.NuclearCarePartners.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.