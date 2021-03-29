The Pike County General Health District is one of many city and county health departments throughout the state of Ohio. When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the state, each of those health departments had its own unique set of challenges to face.
Pike County Health Commissioner Matt Brewster was kind enough to provide the News Watchman with an exclusive inside look at the specific challenges the Pike County Health District has faced over the past year and how they’ve handled each challenge. Brewster also has highlighted the great amount of progress the county has made over the past year in dealing with the pandemic and the District’s outlook on the future of Pike County’s health.
When COVID-19 first made an appearance in Pike County, Brewster says that the Health District was more prepared than one might imagine. That preparation and readiness is one of the factors that has helped the county adapt to the circumstances so well, “The Pike County General Health District along with all health districts in Ohio were very well equipped to deal with most aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have multiple fully functional exercises and tabletop drills each year. The topics of these drills range from pandemics to natural disasters. One of our more recent drills was a flu pandemic. We also have an Emergency Response Plan that ensures we are prepared and can effectively respond in the event of bioterrorism, communicable disease, chemical emergencies, mass fatality events, or any other public health emergency including natural disasters. Health districts in Ohio have also been training for mass vaccination for over 50 years.”
Even with that preparation, the team at the PCGHD anticipated some great challenges ahead as the pandemic made its way to Pike County. They used the bit of time they had left to make last-minute preparations, “As cases originally started increasing in the US and then in our urban centers in Ohio, we knew it was just a matter of time until it reached our county. It wasn’t a matter of if, but when. This progression gave us time to make sure we reviewed any necessary plan and ensured that we were ready once we received our first case. It also allowed us to review and update our Board of Health resolutions related to quarantine and isolation.”
Despite all the effort to prepare, there are some aspects of a pandemic that are just impossible to foresee or plan ahead for, Brewster says the Department handled those unforeseen difficulties in the best way it could, “One thing that our exercises and drills did not account for were the closings of businesses and schools and the extensive role each health district would play in those situations. Some things you cannot learn until you are thrown in that situation. We were building the plane as we were flying it, and I think our team handled everything that was thrown at them extremely well and we have been able to keep that plane in the air and heading toward our destination.”
After the onset of COVID-19 in the county, Brewster says what impressed him the most was the resolve of the people, “The adaptability, resilience, dedication, compassion, and empathy of our staff from our 1st case until now, continues to amaze me. Our staff has dealt with the complete range of viewpoints and attitudes -- from people who were thankful for our help during their quarantine period to those who went on profanity-laced tirades for having to quarantine. Our team remained professional and handled each situation with respect and a smile on their face. Each person shifted seamlessly from their normal job duties to assisting with contact tracing, answering phones, or whatever was needed at the time. We were all able to work as one cohesive unit in some very uncertain times.”
During a difficult period that was unprecedented for so many healthcare workers, Brewster shared his amazement with the many great people he has had the opportunity to work with, “I cannot say enough good things about our Director of Nursing, Mona Minor, and the members of our public health division. The workload and hours required for contact tracing, quarantine, and isolation increased exponentially through the summer, fall, and early winter. We had multiple employees working 80 plus hours per week. Then once our cases start decreasing and leveling out, that same amount of work and time is shifted to the vaccination rollout. Our staff adapts and overcomes despite what they are facing.”
As for the Pike Health District as a whole, there was a great team effort that was required to make sure the virus’ impact on the county was as minimal as possible, “The health district has 10 employees – 8 full time and 2 part time. We were also able to hire 2 contract employees to assist with contact tracing and vaccinations. We have a team that genuinely cares about our community and their health. This compassion was never more evident than when our employees used their own money to buy food for families who were quarantined and could not go to the store How they handled their daily calls to those individuals who were isolated and sick from COVID-19 was another example that, at no time, did we just go through the motions. Our contact tracing staff developed relationships with each of these cases and followed them from the beginning of their symptoms to recovery – and in some cases until they were put on a vent, only to find out later that they did not make it. Our staff has experienced a complete roller coaster of emotions over the past year.”
Although the county health district plays a large role in the county’s handling of a situation of this stature, there must be other organizations throughout the county that are willing to work together to make a larger system. Brewster says the cooperation of staff and community members’ was essential, “One group that has not received enough credit for their work through this pandemic is our school nurses. They have assisted us with contact tracing, guidance, and anything we asked of them. Without their cooperation and help, it would have been impossible to effectively contact trace and keep our kids and school employees safe. They have taken a lot of heat for making the right decisions and received a lot of ridicule they did not deserve over the past year. I cannot thank them enough for their help over the past year. As far as the county’s progression, it has been nice to see the change from fear and anger to being supportive, empathetic, and coming together as a community. Some of our first cases were publicly ridiculed and treated as if they did something wrong. These attitudes changed with education and as the virus progressed with more people becoming sick and we started having COVID-19 related deaths.”
One aspect of COVID-19 that was difficult for healthcare workers to figure out was the overall nature of the virus. There was such a wide range of symptoms, for example, that it became very difficult to identify in many cases. Brewster shared his thoughts on this discrepancy, “I think this progression would have happened quicker if there was not such a wide spectrum of symptoms with COVID-19. The symptoms literally range from zero to death -- and a lot of times there does not seem to be rhyme or reason as to why. If 100 people are infected with the flu, those 100 people are going to have similar symptoms. With COVID-19, those same 100 people will have some with no symptoms, some with very mild symptoms, some with severe symptoms, and some that do not survive.”
When compared with other counties in the state, Brewster says the PCGHD has handled the pandemic as well as any in his view, “I would put our response and how we have handled this pandemic – from the very first public health ordered from ODH to the vaccination rollout – against any other county in the state. One thing we implemented from that first order and first set of guidance we received back in the spring, was common sense and fairness. Not every county did this and ODH definitely left that out of their equation. We were very aware that what works in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland, may or may not work here. We took each order and each set of guidance from the state, added common sense and took into account our Appalachian culture and adapted the guidance to what works for us and what is best for Pike County. These orders and guidance should have been handled more at the local level with local health departments, local government, and local community members working together to make these decisions – instead of the state.”
As it begins to seem that the light at the end of the tunnel is growing a bit brighter, the COVID-19 vaccination is a large factor for many people. Brewster provided an update on the state of the vaccination process in Pike County, “As soon as the vaccine became available, we made our goal to get as many people vaccinated as fast as possible – while not stockpiling or wasting any doses. The health district has vaccinated 9,205 individuals as of March 26th. This does not include our other providers in the county who are also vaccinating.”
As for the order of administering vaccinations, which much of the public has wondered about, Brewster says the PCGHD has a specific plan in place, “We began by vaccinating our healthcare workers and our group homes. We then progressed to our 90 and older group, including our oldest individual we have vaccinated so far at 102 years old. We then went through our 80-year-olds and worked our way down. Our plan was to not let vaccines sit in the freezer and wait on an arbitrary date from the state on when we can go down in age or add in other eligible groups. We need the vaccine in arms, not sitting in the freezer. For this reason, we were the first in the state to have our schools vaccinated. We began registering younger ages ahead of the state deadlines to ensure that we were always ahead of the game and not trying to search for people who wanted vaccinated. In the past few weeks, we have noticed that our vaccine appointments are not filling up as fast as previous weeks and last week was the first week that we did not fill each available slot. I think we are getting to the point where we have vaccinated the majority of those Pike County residents who currently want the vaccine. This is a good problem to have, but now we need to find a way to convince more of our residents to want to get vaccinated.”
When the vaccine became available, it was necessary to develop an efficient system to properly administer. The Health District has constantly communicated with the public throughout the vaccination process via their Facebook page. One of the most talked-about parts of this system is the vaccination site the District has established at the Pike County fairgrounds. Brewster explained this system in more detail as well as other avenues of administering the vaccine, “The majority of our vaccines have been given using our drive-thru clinic at the Pike County Fairgrounds. Once we finished up Phase 1A and our most elderly, we transitioned to the fairgrounds. This is the fastest and most efficient method for mass vaccination. The support of the fair board, local businesses, and community has helped make each drive-thru clinic a success. The outpouring of support from our community has been overwhelming. We have vaccinated during level 2 snow emergencies, the pouring rain, and high wind. Without the help of our nursing students from Pickaway-Ross and Ohio University along with our awesome team of volunteers, these vaccinations would not be possible.”
After navigating through what seems like the worst of the pandemic, Brewster and his team at the PCGHD look ahead with optimism and excitement for a healthy future for Pike Countians. He shares some of that joy and optimism for the future with the residents of the county, “As we started scheduling our vaccinations for our oldest individuals, the joy and relief they expressed when they received our call was very moving. The appreciation they showed to us continued to make the long hours worth it. I got to experience this firsthand and once they were scheduled, you would have thought that they just received their golden ticket – and to them, they just did.
These were individuals who told us they have not let anyone in their home since last March. We also had one individual who came through the drive-thru for her 2nd vaccine and burst into tears after receiving it. She said she has not hugged anyone in over a year. The tears were a combination of joy, relief, and a light at the end of the tunnel.”
