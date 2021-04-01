Archives metric road sign

NEW SIGNS - State Transportation Director J. Phillip Richley (left) and Highway Deputy Director William W. Baker display one of Ohio's 18 new metric signs. The new signs, to be located on six routes throughout Ohio, are part of the transportation department's five-phase program to introduce the metric system to the motoring public. This sign will be erected on Interstate 71, northbound, north of State Route 73 in Clinton County. All 18 signs will be installed by the end of June. 

