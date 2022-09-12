Portsmouth, Ohio – The Arc of Appalachia is pleased to announce the return of the John Roger Simon Sorghum Festival. After running for 37 years, the annual festival was thought to be permanently retired as an inevitable consequence of its aging organizers. After a three-year hiatus, the non-profit Arc of Appalachia and festival founder, John Simon, have collaborated to bring the Sorghum Festival back to life for its 38th run, to be held on the weekend of October 1 & 2, 2022, outside West Portsmouth on Carey’s Run-Pond Creek Road.

The Appalachian celebration takes place on Simon’s historic well-preserved 5th-generation French homestead on the banks of Pond Creek, framed by the farm’s 500-plus acres of forested Appalachian hills. The event features the making of sorghum syrup, heritage crafts demonstrations, country food, and musicians playing traditional Appalachian music.

