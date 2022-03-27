For a quarter of a century, the Arc of Appalachia has been preserving the hills, valleys, forests and streams of southern Ohio and beyond.
As a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving forested lands in the Appalachian foothills of Southern Ohio, the Arc of Appalachia has saved more than 7,000 acres of land. According to arcofappalachia.org, there are currently 20 preserve regions protecting more than 1,100 species of plants, 80 of which are state-listed as rare and endangered, and providing refuge for tens of thousands native plant and animal species.
The majority of the Arc of Appalachia’s preserves lie in southern Ohio – two of which exist in Pike County – Samson/Obrist Woods and Tobacco Barn Hollow.
Although the formal opening ceremony for Samson/Obrist Woods couldn't be conducted due to the arrival of COVID-19, Pike County's first Arc of Appalachia nature preserve opened to the public during the latter part of 2020.
Two Pike County different families provided adjoining land donations to the Arc of Appalachia, The two properties together created a 146.526-acre preserve in eastern Pike County.
The first half of the preserve was created in 2005 when John and Emily Samson donated 76 acres in memory of Clifton and Dorothy Samson, John Samson’s parents. The other half came more recently in 2018 when Marjorie Obrist donated 70.526 acres in memory of George E. Obrist, Jr., and in honor of his children Ellen Nelson, Kathleen Chatterton, Marianne Cosper and George E. Obrist, III.
When it was all said and done, the William J. Samson and George E. Obrist Jr. Rock House Preserve became the first property in the Arc system to be created 100 percent by donation from benevolent landowners. It was the road access offered by the Obrist donation on Posey Ridge Road, Beaver, that has made it possible for the property to be opened to the public that currently offers one hiking trail to explore.
The Cinnamon Fern Trail is a 1.3-mile loop that starts off of Posey Ridge Road and descends into the forested ravine. The trail offers a variety of features, from rich and abundant ferns and acidic soil loving plants, a hemlock grove, towering oak trees, and a large natural recessed sandstone cave. The trail descends down a hill toward the cave, with a small 20-foot waterfall cascading over its edge, then follows along the rich banks of the McConnell Creek, where large cinnamon ferns grow.
To get to the preserve, take Ohio 32, the Appalachian Highway, to Ohio 335 south. Follow Ohio 335 south for 3.4 miles and turn left on Posey Ridge Road. The trailhead parking lot is located approximately 0.6 miles down Posey Ridge on the right.
Visitors are reminded that they are entering a highly protected nature preserve. Regulations include staying on the trail at all times, and not collecting nor disturbing any plant including wildflowers, nor animals and minerals.
Trails are narrow and unlevel. Although all Arc Preserves have ticks, Samson/Obrist Woods Preserve is one that has unusually high tick populations spring through fall, peaking in June and July. Hikers are reminded to stay on the trail at all times. During the growing season, hikers are encouraged to apply some kind of insect deterrent, and perform a tick and chigger check after coming off the trail.
The second Pike County preserve under the Arc of Appalachia's care is Tobacco Barn Hollow, formerly known as Morgan Fork. The preserve includes 423.55 acres in western Pike County, located in the Pike State Forest region.
The preserve consists of four tracts. Three of those were purchased with funds from Ohio Public Work Commission’s Clean Ohio Greenspace program. The fourth, a property known as Canebrake Ridge, was donated to the Arc of Appalachia in 2020 and serves as the caretaker residence for the preserve region. The tracts are immediately adjacent to the 13,350-acre Pike State Forest.
The Appalachian forest protected within Tobacco Barn Hollow provides habitat for the endangered Timber Rattlesnake. According to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, there are just eight counties where this reptile can be found: Pike, Ross, Scioto, Adams, Lawrence, Gallia, Jackson, Vinton and Hocking.
An article published by Ohio State University in 2019 explains that Timber Rattlesnakes originally could be found in 24 counties in Ohio. Loss of habitat is one of the reasons listed for their dwindling numbers. The Ohio Division of Wildlife lists it as the largest venomous snake, which is also possibly the most docile, choosing to slither away quickly rather than strike.
The Arc of Appalachia describes Tobacco Barn Hollow as a good, solid, no-nonsense Appalachian Forest with oaks and hickories, imposing exposed rock formations and a dramatic steep-sided ravine carved out of shale with a sandstone bed. It also serves as a forest refuge for numerous birds, reptiles and amphibians.
The Arc of Appalachia's plan is to install a public hiking trail that will allow visitation to Tobacco Barn Hollow III.
There are also a number of additional Arc of Appalachia Preserves in neighboring counties that can be visited and explored with more locations likely to come in the future.
To learn more, visit the Arc of Appalachia website (arcofappalachia.org), send an email to info@arcofappalachia.org, or call 937-365-1935.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.