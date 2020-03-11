Editor, News Watchman,
The Pike County Shrine Club Roadrunners have logged 11,000 miles since June transporting children to the Shriner's burn hospital in Cincinnati and the Shriners orthopedic hospital in Lexington. We have taken kids to Erie, PA, and Philadelphia as well. This is made possible because of fundraisers and donations form the public.
This past weekend a local artist donated 63 of his beautiful paintings to our club to be sold and all proceeds to be donated to The Shriners Hospitals in Cincinnati and Lexington. It was a huge success; $8,270 will be donated to the two hospitals. We met people from South Carolina, northern Ohio, and other places from afar to buy one of these paintings! The sale was advertised to be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., but all paintings were sold by 3 p.m.!
Brad Evans, you are a talented and wonderful man, and our Shrine Club thanks you for your generous donation.
Turman L. Helton
Pike County Shrine Club
