In this column, I'm sharing another story from “Jackson Township, Pike County, Ohio News Items & Tidbits”.
This book, published by the Pike County Genealogy & Historical Society contains 82 pages including, index of newspaper articles that I collected back in the days when I had Waverlyinfo.com. The book was put together and indexed by Janie Conklin. The book is available for $20 plus tax from the Pike County Genealogy & Historical Society P.O. Box 224 Waverly, Ohio.
This story comes from the village of Omega.
4 Jul 1901 The Waverly News
MASKED ROBBERS
Relieve An Old Couple Of All Of Their Savings
A LARGE SUM SECURED
By a Bold Midnight Crime Committed near Omega
HOME TALENT SUSPECTED
Two old people, Hampton Johnson and his wife, who reside near Omega, were the victims of a bold robbery at an early hour last Friday morning by which they were deprived of a large sum of money, representing the savings of a number of years.
The old couple, both of whom are infirm with age and well nigh helpless from disease, live alone in a rather secluded neighborhood on Mutton run about three miles east of Omega. Hanson was a soldier, having served with a regiment in the Civil war, for which service he now draws a pension of $50.00 per month. As the wants of himself and wife are not many, living as they do, the greater part of this pension money was laid by and together with back pay received some time ago, amounted to a considerable sum.
Friday morning about 1 o'clock the old people were aroused by two masked men who demanded admittance, one claimed to be the sheriff of Ross county in search of a murder. Upon their promise that no harm should be done they were admitted. After making a thorough search of the room and finding nothing they demanded the key to the old man's trunk wherein the money was concealed and by threats forced him to give it up. The money was found and deliberately counted by the robbers, who under the pretense that their horse needed attention, left the cabin with its helpless inmates and made their escape.
Just how much money was secured by the robbers is not positively known, but it is believed to have been larger than was at first reported. It is thought that the trunk contained between two and three thousand dollars, all of which was taken. Johnson had promised his advisors a number of times to have his money placed in the bank, but failed to do so, saying that he felt no fear of robbers.
The authorities are quietly working on the case, though definite clues have, so far, been rather difficult to obtain. From the circumstances of the crime, it seems evident that it was committed by persons familiar with the surroundings and habits of the victims. The matter will be closely investigated and some sensational developments are expected.
