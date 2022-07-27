In this column, I'm sharing another story from “Jackson Township, Pike County, Ohio News Items & Tidbits”.

This book, published by the Pike County Genealogy & Historical Society contains 82 pages including, index of newspaper articles that I collected back in the days when I had Waverlyinfo.com. The book was put together and indexed by Janie Conklin. The book is available for $20 plus tax from the Pike County Genealogy & Historical Society P.O. Box 224 Waverly, Ohio.

