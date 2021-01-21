Lady Jane was a spotted mare owned by my uncle James Scott. There were two spotted mares — Lady Jane and Lady Jean. They both had glass eyes, as the old timers called it. They always said a glass-eyed mare never went blind.
These mares belonged to Ohio State University and these mares were broke to pull a wagon and the college students used these two mares for hayrides at the university. Anyway, that's what was told.
Somehow or another uncle ended up with these two mares and he had an American Saddle-bred stud. So he bred these two mares. Lady Jean had a foal, but Lady Jane didn't.
In those days, we milked cows and sold Grade A Milk. We had a milk tester to come once a month. His name was Verlin K. Smith. One time a month was the only time he came to the farm.
One evening after I got home from school, the cows were in the barn and Virgil Wright was doing the milking. Verlin said to me, "I have been thinking about starting a 4-H horse club, and I was wondering if you would like to be in it."
I said, "I surely would, but I don't have a horse. But I will try and find one," and I did. Uncle Jim loaned me Lady Jane, and she was a pleasure to ride.
Uncle had bred both of these mares to a good stud but Lady Jean had a foal but Lady Jane didn't. So we bred her to an Appaloosa stud, not knowing what color the foal would be. But we did know she was carrying a foal.
I showed her in 4-H, took her on trail rides, rode her in the river bottoms, and dad rode her when a bunch of heifers got out.
But we had four heifers that were due to calf pretty soon and when the weather was good in the spring the old cows and heifers would go to the backwoods and have their calves.
One morning one of the heifers was missing. I figured she had her calf in the backwoods and as soon as I got the milking done I would bring the heifer and the calf and put them in the barnlot. But I had some heavy milkers and it took a while to get them milked. Finally the milking was done and I had to wash the milkers and clean the barn.
I heard a cow bawling and here came the heifer bawling all that she was worth. I said to this heifer, "Where is your calf?" Of course she couldn't tell me. But I said to myself, "Where is Lady Jane?" She usually came to the barn for her ration. But she was nowhere to be found. So I started off to find her calf. The heifer followed me back to where her calf was and while Lady Jane had laid back and was eating grass, I slipped in and grabbed the calf and put it in the wagon with the heifer and Lady Jane close behind. When we got to the house, I put the calf in a tall pen where Lady Jane couldn't get to the calf. The calf had already nursed its mother (the calf was a heifer calf by the way).
I thought things were all over but I was wrong. This spotted mare wanted this calf so bad that I had to put her in another pasture. Three cows to go. In a few days, the rest of the heifers had their calves and were in a nice stall where I thought things would settle down but how wrong I was.
One day Lady Jane found out she could open gates. She did and somehow got in the barn, but she couldn't get to the calves. Instead she backed up to where the calves were and somehow she got her tail in between the slats and let the calves chew on her tail. The calves chewed on Lady Jane's tail until there wasn't much left. She never forgot these four heifers even after they became cows.
Finally bred Lady Jane to an Appaloosa stud over the years, and she raised five nice colts. One old gentleman by the name of Jesse Oyer told me later that Lady Jane had to be in her 20s when I showed her in 4-H.
Lady Jane raised me five nice colts — all Appaloosa colts. She lived to be 31 years old. I even rode her in the big doings in 1965. And she proudly carried the American flag.
So there is the true story of Lady Jane the spotted mare.
