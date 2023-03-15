Hardin

Deborah was fifty-three years old when she enrolled in our outpatient hospice service with end stage breast cancer. She was one of the most complex and challenging people I’ve worked with. She was intelligent, perceptive, and outspoken. Deborah was passionate about her Christian faith, but also tormented by chronic mental illness, the type which sometimes drives a person across the line dividing spirituality from obsession, as described in the book: “Manic Depression and the Artistic Temperament: Touched by Fire”. Deborah’s life was definitely “touched by fire” as evidenced by scorched relationships.

Deborah sold most of her possessions in Southern California and moved in with her daughter, son-in-law and three small grandchildren in southern Ohio. They considered it their last chance to reconcile. Deborah confided, “My final prayer is that my daughter and I can forgive each other.” But the friction of differing life styles and the stress of cramped quarters proved too much. Besides, you usually can’t just sweep years of hurt and anger under the rug and go on. About six weeks into the move things exploded and I found myself standing on the lawn of her daughter’s apartment complex with the staffs of two emergency squads and the county sheriff brainstorming options. Deborah was agitated, probably manic, and was frantically moving her possessions from her daughter’s into a neighbor’s apartment, as her daughter stood by sobbing.


