A recent story I reported on was about WBEX claiming to be Pike County’s first radio station. It, of course, was just a remote studio with limited hours operating in Waverly.
Pike County’s actual first station was WPKO at 1380 Khz on the AM dial as a 1000 watt day time directional station that went on the air Sunday July 11, 1954. Owners were apparently Warren Cooper and Don Kinker doing business as Hikino Broadcasters.
The station had to be directional to protect a station in Kentucky on the same frequency. It took two towers to achieve the necessary pattern. Note the pattern in the attached map, and my picture of the station in the 1970s.
I do not have information when they sold the station and I don’t recall the name that was the owner at the time Bennett Broadcasting Co. bought the station in October 1968. It may have been Jim Dentin. Walter Bennett and his partner, Fred Dienert were the owners of the Bennett Broadcasting Co and were the advertising firm, Walter F. Bennett and Company, for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
Some people that I know who worked there in the 1960s include Betty Gildow, Mike Corwin, the late Gene James, and Roy Ross. Some of the groups that appeared on the station were Owl Creek Ramblers Band, Slim Rutter Band and Blue Ridge Mountain Boys. I plan to cover the 1970 to 1980 years in another story, which is the years I worked there.
