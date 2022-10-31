I am a Republican; I think I always have been. What I am too though, more than a political affiliation, is a husband and a father. Those roles are higher in priority than politics and it’s not close.

Because my allegiance and loyalty reside with my family and my community, I’m going to recognize those that are helping us regardless of their political affiliation. I realize the ramifications of a Republican saying anything positive about a Democrat but at some point, facts and common sense have to override partisan politics.


