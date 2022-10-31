I am a Republican; I think I always have been. What I am too though, more than a political affiliation, is a husband and a father. Those roles are higher in priority than politics and it’s not close.
Because my allegiance and loyalty reside with my family and my community, I’m going to recognize those that are helping us regardless of their political affiliation. I realize the ramifications of a Republican saying anything positive about a Democrat but at some point, facts and common sense have to override partisan politics.
Congressman Tim Ryan has been helping Pike County in our ongoing dealings with the Department of Energy (DOE) for nearly 2 years now. It’s my belief that his advocacy has had a positive impact on Pike County and to my family. I live within 2 miles of the ‘A Plant’ and squarely in the path of prevailing winds that bring whatever may be airborne from the DOE site to my home and business. For some perspective, that means my son breathes air from that site.
I have, along with my colleagues and many others in the community, been asking for transparency, a voice and most importantly for the DOE to acknowledge and accept their responsibility for what they have placed in our community, including the contamination found in Zahn’s Corner Middle School.
Tim Ryan’s efforts have resulted in attention from the highest levels of government and a commitment from the Department of Energy’s Secretary, and at least 2 sitting United States Senators, to financially support the construction of a new middle school and to ensure Pike County gets a fair shot at re-industrialization at the site.
I want to extend a sincere thank you to Congressman Ryan for his efforts on our behalf. His actions have earned it.
