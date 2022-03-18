As people moved into Bristol Village, they were confronted with so many challenges that they began to refer to themselves as “the Pioneers.” By the end of 1962, 81 folks were living in the Village. They were embarking on unknown territory and knew hardships were ahead, but they endured them all with good grace as good Pioneers did centuries ago.
First there was that television blackout caused by mechanical delays. The residents were permitted to put up a few of those housetop monstrosities, but the hills of Appalachia prevented clear reception.
They endured a lot of “snow screen” and frustration. But far worse was the “great hot water drought.” While the old hot water heaters were being replaced, the new ones had not been delivered. It was back to the good old days heating water on the stove.
In the meantime, life for Betz Gurney, the Secretary at One-eleven (as the office became known), wasn't easy either. Files stood in cardboard boxes; books and records were stacked every where. First National Bank supplied gratis pens. Klinkers Building Supply donated pencils. Betz's desk was a card table. Harry, her husband and the Resident Director, fared better as he got the kitchen table for HIS desk.
Harry wanted something more than a telephone to keep the swelling community abreast of progress.
“We'll put out a monthly newsletter,” he exclaimed.
That first unpretentious issue was published in August 1962. John Glenn took the finished stencils to Columbus for mimeographing. By the end of the year, 500 copies were being sent out. To get it assembled, labeled, stamped, and sorted for mailing took two days.
Carl Bitzer, our “artist in residence,” designed the first Bugle cover using as many as four different colors, requiring 2,000 to 3,000 cranks of the mimeograph handle. The words “Security, Happiness, and Contentment” appeared on every issue for many years.
It was a great day when the Bugle announced that Ohio Church Residences was designating several houses on Fifth Street as temporary activity centers. The house at 709 became Arts and Crafts; 701 was the Library; 702 became Food and Fun. The Cue and Cushion, at 300 Wendy, was already in use. For men only, it was a haven where the retired male could get out from under the foot of the retired spouse.
The ladies dubbed it “The Den of Iniquity.” Excitement ran high on the day the all-essential pool table was delivered to the Cue and Cushion. In due time, the ladies also got their more genteel Women's Cottage at 700 Fifth.
A need for an activities director never arose. New folks eagerly shared their bountiful talents with others. The Arts and Crafts House scheduled classes in drawing and painting, ceramics, rug making, copper enameling, beaded jewelry, and all needle crafts. A quilt group formed almost from day one, and another group began making warm lap robes for patients in a near-by nursing home.
With Thanksgiving and Christmas looming on the horizon, the November Bugle requested reservations for a potluck turkey dinner. More than 60 residents crammed themselves into the Food and Fun. The birds were provided by Tendersweet Poultry, and cooked by the Crouse House Restaurant. Everything else was potluck.
A month later, another turkey and trimmings party was organized complete with the singing of Christmas carols. Of course, a big new years' celebration took place with eats, festive hats, noisemakers, singing, and square dancing.
What kind of governing organization would this new community develop? All agreed on no formal constitution or dues. Some funds would be needed for hospitality supplies and refreshments, so an offering basket could be put out at meetings. It was already rumored that Arts and Crafts might sponsor a fair in the fall. Perhaps the women could set up a bake sale.
All the residents enjoyed fellowship with each other that first winter. Potluck dinners were held every Saturday. As numbers increased, designated area “blocks” were established for smaller get-acquainted opportunities. Along with the fun came illnesses and hospitalizations. Someone suggested an empty flower pot be placed on the office table where folks could contribute to a “bouquet fund.” That “Flower Pot Fund” is still in existence today.
In 1963, the first “Quiet Hour” was held. It was an Ash Wednesday vesper service—a prelude to the current Sunday vesper hours. Later that year, the Residents' Association was developed. Not everybody wanted it, though: 26 voted NO!
As people kept coming, talk of major expansions surfaced. “Apartments would be nice for when we get tired of mowing.”
Yes, 60 years ago residents did their own mowing.
“We really need a nursing home nearby as we age. I wish we had a pool! I'd like a little remodeling inside my house.”
Bristol Village was ready to enter its next phase to make some of those Pioneer dreams became reality.
This article is from a script, “It Glitters! It's Gold,” written by Jean Sydow, a former Bristol Village resident, with her History Resource Team who held many “Think Tank” meetings with people who had been here long enough to have a storehouse of memories.
