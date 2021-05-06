Bernd Heinrich wrote in his book, Summer World: A Season of Bounty, " . . . no discoveries can be made without exploring." Let me take you back in time. In 1858, a bright, young mind is ready to learn. His teacher assigns a lesson. The eager student sets his mind to the task. To the best of his ability, he applies himself. His instructor is not satisfied with this amount of work and desires more. The committed young man delves deeper. With little guidance, he achieves even more. Flash forward to 1901. Another caring teacher notes his students' lack of knowledge in a certain area. He takes it upon himself to change that. Knowing that his students can only benefit from this growth, he takes them outside the classroom. They see things that they would not gain from lessons taught from textbooks inside four walls.
Two weeks ago, the dwarf larkspur that grows in the clearing behind our woods came back. A female Falcate Orangetip butterfly gave chase in our woods. She finally settled so that I could capture a decent photograph. May apple flower buds grow on plants with two leaves. At first, the May apple reminded me of a small green umbrella. Do you think the same when you see it? Where one plant lives, others tend to cluster. In a previous article, I mentioned elm samaras. Box elders, a maple species, now have the same key fruit although paired. Our tree's happy spot is near the top of our ravine where the soil stays moist longer.
One week ago, all of the bluebird babies in our nest box died. Weather conditions have got to be the explanation. They affect so many things. More leaf buds are apparent now such as the hickory. Violet wood sorrel is blooming in our woods. Their leaves remind me of clover, but the purple zigzags do give them away. One area flowered first. The other reliable location should soon. More shade equaling less sunlight caused this delay.
Saying that our soil is rocky would be one understatement of the year. A few years ago, I started flipping them over to see what I could find. A Leach's millipede coiled tight after being exposed, a defense mechanism. Another rock turn showed a two-lined salamander, a new yard find for our property! Three types of ants, Citronella, Collared, and Formica Fusca - the last a field ant, busily went about their business. As the world briefly went from dark to light, they hurried underground, pupae in tow. A bright Eastern Red Centipede hid beneath another rock. Always put rocks back in place after looking underneath. Many animals depend on them for habitat. The blackhaw viburnum shrubs' small white flower clusters' time has come. Cloudless Sulphurs, mostly solid yellow butterflies with black-edged wings, fly low over the grass.
The birds are back. Warblers, Rose-breasted Grosbeaks, Red-headed Woodpeckers, and Baltimore Orioles are avifauna reappearing in our backyard. Ruby-throated Hummingbirds sip from our feeders. Those determined bluebird parents have renewed their efforts, even in the rain. Since their first attempt did not succeed, they started over. We hope for the best this time. Why did the Tree Swallows wait until Saturday to start laying eggs? They finished their tidy nest weeks ago. Four white eggs nestle inside. She laid one a day. Counting backwards tells me when her first egg arrived. Perhaps the Tree Swallows, spring to summer visitors, know something that our year-round residents, the bluebirds, do not.
Last week Gemmed Satyrs still flew. These early butterflies appear in Adams, Hocking, and Scioto Counties among a few others. To my knowledge, no record exists for them in Pike. Eastern Comma butterflies, which spend the winter as adults, have been on the wing for weeks. An Anglewing, they are common and seen every year at our home. Eastern Tiger Swallowtails abound from spring to fall. They are large, bright yellow butterflies with black stripes. I viewed my FOY (First of the Year) dark form female Tiger last week. It would be easy to confuse a Dreamy Duskywing Skipper with a similar Sleepy Duskywing. I am still learning the different field marks. Obtaining a good picture with your camera makes later identification much easier.
This week reports of Eurasian Collared Doves nesting near Waverly's Bob Evans appeared on eBird. While not a native species, we know that it has been in Ohio at least since 2001. Still uncommon for our state, some avid birders drive a long way to see one for the first time. These birds look a lot like their cousin, the Mourning Dove. The Eurasian Collared Dove has a long, square tail and a black collar on the back of the neck. The Mourning Dove's pointed tail and black spot on its neck separate it from the other. Our population favors Waverly's commercial/residential area near the restaurant mentioned above and the businesses and neighborhood to its west.
Before I close, moths deserve a mention. These for-the-most-part creatures of the night must have their day. A few moths are diurnal (of or during the day). A fresh Eight-spotted Forester is one of these that I saw when hiking. Over the weekend, a Cecropia and a Walnut Sphinx, reared last year, emerged from their cocoons. The Sphinx was my first successful attempt at raising a caterpillar that burrows underground to pupate. This morning turned into a good day for a moth release. The Cecropia is our largest North American moth. That makes it the largest moth in Ohio by default. Its wings vibrated while it stood on our front porch this morning. In five minutes, conditions were right. It was 66 degrees Fahrenheit with no rain. He soared high over our barn into the woods. The adults live for two weeks at the most. That is ample time to mate and bring forth the next generation.
Going back to 1858, Louis Agassiz, a natural history scholar, became Samuel Hubbard Scudder's professor at Harvard. Agassiz moved to America at age 39. He taught zoology and paleontology. His method of instruction involved collecting and studying observed data. Scudder later became an outstanding entomologist and paleontologist. He was also the first North American insect paleontologist. In other words, he studied insect fossils. Long before that, he wrote a classic essay based on an early school assignment called "The Student, the Fish, and Agassiz". It is a short, well-written read easily found online. In it, Scudder shares Agassiz's teaching style by relating one notable episode. His teacher, Agassiz, placed a fish on a tray on the table. Scudder must study this fish. He has paper and pencil and a great deal of time. After minutes, hours, days, the professor tells him to keep looking at the specimen. Instead of giving him the answers, this teacher allowed his student to make in-depth findings. Nathaniel Shaler, another of Agassiz's students, also recorded this memorable lesson in his autobiography.
Thomas Gilbert Pearson was an American conservationist. He also founded the group that became the precursor of the National Audubon Society. Think John James Audubon and birds. A professor at the State Normal and Industrial College in Greensboro, NC, Pearson noted that his students did not know basic plants and animals near campus. They had lived around these items all of their lives and never taken much notice. Seeing this, he started to teach his 1901 Biology students in the field. Pearson wrote, "They should be given the opportunity to acquire that intelligent appreciation of nature that can only come from study of the outdoor life in the woods and fields," in his autobiography, Adventures in Bird Protection. Suddenly, the first and only public university in North Carolina for women became a better place to be. I say the same to you now. Whether in the classroom or outside, make the most of the opportunity. Please take the time to look at your fish!
