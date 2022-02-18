In early January 2016, a friend, Rita Auton, loaned me a copy of the Jan. 9,1936 Waverly Watchman, one of the two weekly papers in Pike County at that time.
The front page carried 25 articles differing in content and length. Stories at the top of the page ranged from a political speech by Ohio Governor Martin Davey to an auto accident involving a teacher on her way to school.
Obituaries of five Pike Countians who had passed away since the previous week’s edition shared space with an article on the activities of the local National Reemployment Service office and a list of people called for jury duty.
I nearly overlooked a two sentence announcement below the fold of the front page which read, “Jesse Owens, famous track star at Ohio State University, holder of the broad jump, 220 yard low hurdles, 60 yard dash and several other world records, will speak at Saint Ann Chapel, African Methodist Episcopal Church in Piketon this Sunday, January 12 at two o’clock. A cordial welcome is extended to everyone to attend the afternoon service to see and hear 1935’s most colorful athlete.”
As an Ohio State grad and the author of a book on Pike Countians’ participation in WWII, I was well aware of Jesse Owens’s amazing performance at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany.
Not only did he win four gold medals and the mythical title of being “the fastest man in the world”, he also put a serious dent in Adolf Hitler’s racial theories. Nowhere in my research had I found any mention of Jesse appearance in Piketon. Now I find he was there seven months before his Olympic triumph.
In mid-February 2016, a movie tracing the career of, Jesse Owens was released in theatres. Eighty years after the 1936 Olympics, the film maker wanted to recreate the historical significance of Jesse Owens achievements in Berlin, both athletically and politically.
My first step was to look at the newspaper microfilms at the Garnet A Wilson Public Library in Waverly. I checked the Republican Herald, the other weekly Pike County paper, but found no mention of the upcoming Jesse Owens visit.
Neither the next week’s editions of the Watchman nor the Herald carried any write-ups of the Owens talk. My first thought was maybe he did not make an appearance.. This would take more investigating.
I actually faced two issues. First I had to establish the location of the Saint Ann Chapel, African Methodist Episcopal Church in Piketon. It was clearly not in operation in 2016, and I had no idea of the number of years the church had been active nor its size or appearance.
Neither of the local papers carried a schedule of services for Saint Ann Chapel, nor for the Providence Missionary Baptist Church, the second Black church in Piketon in the 1930s. I was left to inquire among the current residents who might remember the location of the AME church.
Martha Stratton was able to give me the location of both churches, but she could not identify anyone who attended the churches. Sarah Brushart also remembered the church and the hats worn by the ladies in attendance, but she was also unable to identify any of the members of the congregation, I next went to the Pike County Auditor’s office where Brenda Zimmerman was able to locate a tax card showing that the land for Saint Ann Chapel had been purchased by the AME trustees in October 1933.
When Jesse Owens spoke there in January 1936, the church would have been about two years old. The Pike County Recorder’s office was able to find the original deed and the Pike County Map office provided me a plat. Martha Stratton’s memory had been accurate. I now knew exactly where Saint Ann Chapel was located.
Brenda Zimmerman was also able to determine that the church property had been sold by the AME trustees in 1971 to Melby and Selby Williams for their Piketon Marathon Oil facility.
Melby provided the dimensions of the building, a description of the stone-faced exterior blocks, details about the church bell, the church’s stained glass windows and six nameplates of the original donors. He also told me that the church bell was now at the Cottie’s Corner church in Sunfish Township.
When Melby built a new facility in the 1990s, the church property was sold to the Pike County Community Action Committee. The building was torn down in 2000 to make way for the CAC Health Center which now occupies the site.
Melby was not certain when services ceased at Saint Ann Chapel, but he in 1971.
I had determined the location and size of Saint Ann Chapel and the approximate span of years that it served as a church, but I still knew very little about Jesse Owens’s appearance.
The size of the church probably limited the audience to less than a hundred people. It seemed unlikely that Jesse Owens would make a 60-mile journey from Columbus to Piketon in January just to speak in a small church in Piketon. Since his talk was at 2 p.m., I suspected that he had spoken at another area church in the morning, possibly in the larger towns of Chillicothe or Portsmouth.
My next step was to consult my son, Dr. Scott Beekman, a History professor at the University of Rio Grande and a noted sports historian. Scott went through the digitalized newspapers at his disposal, but could find no records of Jesse Owens doing ay speaking tours in early 1936.
I was running out of leads, but I did want to talk to a retired Pike County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge who was also a historian and author. Now in his 80s, he remains mentally as sharp as ever.
This person did not want his named in any article and values his privacy, so I was advised by a relative to visit him when he came into Waverly for his regular physical therapy at Adena Medical Center. On a Thursday morning, I drove down to Adena to talk to him. He was not able to offer any assistance, but the man sitting next to him was full of information.
He immediately made it clear that he did not want his name used in any article, but he was willing to share his knowledge. I had spent roughly a month exhausting my ideas, but in the space of 20 minutes he provided me with enough facts and clues to refine my pursuit.
I learned that the driving force in the construction of Saint Ann Chapel was the Lucas family. Tabitha Lucas Zimmerman, whose husband was a janitor in the Piketon schools, had secured most of the pledges necessary to buy the land and build the church. Tabitha, then, served as the Saint Ann Chapel pastor until her death in an auto accident in 1943.
After learning about Tabitha’s role, I went back to see Martha Stratton. She told me Tabitha had served as the town’s midwife, assisting the local doctor in the births of children around Piketon. In fact, she had assisted in the birth of Martha’s younger sister.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.