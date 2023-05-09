India & Friedl Duo

When you think of the word “duo,” who comes to mind? Bert and Ernie? ... Michael and Scottie? ... Kobe and Shaq? ... Joe and Ja’Marr? ... Well this Reds duo of Jonathan India and TJ Friedl should quickly be coming to mind, as they are quite the 1-2 punch and they are the “glue” for this Reds lineup through mid-May of the 2023 season.


