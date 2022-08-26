During the regularly scheduled Commissioner’s meeting on Thursday, August 25th, 2022, MedCare Chief Operating Officer, Mike Perkins, informed the Commissioners that he intended to terminate the EMS services agreement with Pike County in 180 days, or February of 2023. Per the agreement, a 180-day notice is required to be communicated by either party prior to termination otherwise an automatic renewal of another 3-year term would commence.

To say this was a surprise, however, is an understatement. The Board wishes to clarify the situation and to assure all Pike Countians that we will pursue every option to ensure EMS service is uninterrupted regardless of legal maneuvers or contractual status with any service provider.

