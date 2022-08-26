During the regularly scheduled Commissioner’s meeting on Thursday, August 25th, 2022, MedCare Chief Operating Officer, Mike Perkins, informed the Commissioners that he intended to terminate the EMS services agreement with Pike County in 180 days, or February of 2023. Per the agreement, a 180-day notice is required to be communicated by either party prior to termination otherwise an automatic renewal of another 3-year term would commence.
To say this was a surprise, however, is an understatement. The Board wishes to clarify the situation and to assure all Pike Countians that we will pursue every option to ensure EMS service is uninterrupted regardless of legal maneuvers or contractual status with any service provider.
Firstly, the Board put forth a ballot initiative in 2019 to increase taxes to provide additional monies for a woefully underfunded County EMS service. In hindsight this action should have been done sooner but the surplus of funds between 2015 and 2019 was reduced to zero much more quickly than anyone anticipated. The levy passed but due to tax collection and disbursement timing the dollars from the levy increase would not be available for use until nearly 18 months later. This interval gap in funding presented a risk to adequate EMS service and as a result the Board reached out to several EMS providers to discuss interim partnerships to ensure adequate coverage.
During initial discussions with MedCare it was made clear that they wanted all of Pike County’s EMS business and not just an interim supplemental service partnership. Those discussions eventually led to a request from MedCare that Pike County officially request a proposal (RFP) from MedCare to provide full EMS coverage. MedCare insisted on a documented request from Pike County to ensure that they were not seen as predatory in their pursuit of new business by any other entity, especially Adena Health, who they are an affiliate of and, a partner with. This relationship was touted by Medcare as assurance and security that Pike County desired to realize both improved EMS service and a long term, mutually beneficial relationship especially given Adena Health’s status as the preeminent healthcare provider in our area. Essentially, we would be partnering with one of the largest, most ubiquitous EMS and healthcare providers in southern Ohio. Additionally, MedCare insisted they could provide this service with no subsidy from Pike County, in other words, tax free. Their only ask of the initial contract was an $85,000.00 fee to provide funds for ‘transition’ related expenses. As any negotiators would do, we inquired if it were possible that the $85,000.00 fee be waived. The response was an immediate and definitive ‘Yes, the fee will be waived’. Another concern was the status of Pike EMS employees. We were assured that all eligible employees would be offered employment and they were, in most cases with as much as a 40% increase in salary, additionally, the Board provided for a separation stipend to every EMS employee.
MedCare’s aggressive pursuit of Pike County’s EMS business was evident by the terms they offered which were more than acceptable to Pike County. The combination of improved EMS service by partnering with MedCare/Adena was discussed at length and ultimately accepted by the Board.
MedCare’s summary dismissal of Pike County is not only unprofessional, but also, in our view, unethical. MedCare may be following the minimum contractual notification language but that does not allow time for acquisition of required equipment and to hire staff in the event Pike County is left without other options. MedCares actions do, however, substantiate concerns the Board has had for many years; that the expenses and challenges of providing EMS services are often beyond the reach of County resources. This was not always the case but due to a shortage of qualified and available staff in today’s environment a small County faces unprecedented challenges without the synergies of partnering with larger entities.
At no time has MedCare in the last 2 ½ years requested any additional monies from Pike County. The financial status of their business was mentioned as a concern once, over a year ago, and was attributed by MedCare to Covid related expenses. Assurances were given at that time that it was likely just an anomaly and that there was no risk to the service. That apparently changed at some point in the last year and as a result, MedCare has notified Pike County of their intention to terminate service.
Failure to provide notice or warning in time to return the matter to Pike County voters to either provide a subsidy to MedCare or to pursue other options, without undue risk or expense to Pike County taxpayers is an egregious breach of professional ethics and protocol. MedCare has turned their back on Pike County’s citizens without ever having stated what the shortfall is nor having requested any amount of monies from Pike County to continue the service they insisted would be in place for years to come.
In summary, Pike County had levies in place that could have funded a substantial subsidy to MedCare had they informed Pike County that it was required to provide EMS services. Instead, they insisted they could provide the services without a subsidy. That point is important because MedCare seems intent on characterizing their inability to continue service as being due to a lack of tax dollars needed as well as inferring that they have informed Pike County that more monies were required from us. Again, to date, MedCare has not provided a dollar amount they would need to continue service. They decided instead to cancel Pike County.
Pike County will be pursuing all legal remedies along with soliciting service from other providers. In the event the issue needs to be put before voters again to decide at the ballot box we will do so. The difference now being that Pike County has the funding to bridge a time gap between a levy passage and collection/disbursement of those dollars for EMS purposes.
We will continue to prioritize the safety of all Pike Countians and will provide updates on this situation as they occur.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.