Hardin

Jerry is “Dad” to Sarah and Joel, and “Pappy” to a passel of grandchildren. And for over forty-five years, Jerry has been my, “friend who sticks closer than a brother,” (Proverbs 18:24). Jerry is an old hippie with a fear of being normal, but I’ve assured Jerry, time and time again, that he doesn’t have anything to worry about.

Jerry met his wife, Melanie (Mel), in the early seventies, while hitchhiking with his friend, Mike, from Ft. Wayne, Indiana to “Icthus”, an outdoor Christian music festival in Wilmore, Kentucky. Jerry reflected, “We caught a ride outside Lexington with a man who had a gun lying on the seat of his car. He asked us where we were headed and when we told him ‘to a Christian music festival’, he said, ‘I don’t know anything about anything like that.’ When he stopped at a red light, Mike and I spotted a bumper sticker on the car in front of us that read, “Honk if you love Jesus”, so we jumped out, ran up to the car and jumped in. It just so happened, that Mel and a group of friends from Portsmouth were heading to Icthus too.” Jerry smiled and added, “Mel was pretty cute”. The rest is his-story.

