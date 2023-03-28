Tyrone Hemry - Journey to the Past column head

I thought I would relate some of my train experiences. Basically I am always ready to take a train ride, especially if pulled by a steam engine.

This is N & W Sargent’s Station as it looked when Hemry took the photo in January 2009. This is the last remaining train station in Pike Co. He has not been by it in a long time, but assumes it is still rotting away.

My first ride experience was at the age of 3, possibly 4, when my mother came to get me at my grandparents’ farm near Litchfield, Michigan. Because of the divorce and dad in the service, my mom would get me for Christmas every other year. On the way from Jonesville, Michigan to Cleveland we had to change trains, I think at Toledo. To do so we got off the train and had to walk across several tracks at night with several steam engines sitting there puffing smoke out and it was very scary for me. The reason I believe I was three years old ... on the ride from there to Cleveland the train was full of soldiers, many of whom had to stand. So I think it was about 1945.


