This is N & W Sargent’s Station as it looked when Hemry took the photo in January 2009. This is the last remaining train station in Pike Co. He has not been by it in a long time, but assumes it is still rotting away.
I thought I would relate some of my train experiences. Basically I am always ready to take a train ride, especially if pulled by a steam engine.
My first ride experience was at the age of 3, possibly 4, when my mother came to get me at my grandparents’ farm near Litchfield, Michigan. Because of the divorce and dad in the service, my mom would get me for Christmas every other year. On the way from Jonesville, Michigan to Cleveland we had to change trains, I think at Toledo. To do so we got off the train and had to walk across several tracks at night with several steam engines sitting there puffing smoke out and it was very scary for me. The reason I believe I was three years old ... on the ride from there to Cleveland the train was full of soldiers, many of whom had to stand. So I think it was about 1945.
As a kid in Montgomery, Michigan I remember riding my bicycle up on the train platform next to the steam engines as they were unloading the Railway Express car. This is how you shipped packages, or by the post office, which probably also went by mail car. Next time you see a train go by, take note: one seldom sees a box car any more.
How many remember that if you wanted a letter to get someplace faster you paid extra for an airmail stamp? When the post office stopped using mail cars, many railroads discontinued shortly after as passenger traffic had also died. I understand that was the final nail to the B & O train from Portsmouth out through South Webster on to Oak hill, Jackson and Columbus. That track was the first way to get to Columbus from Portsmouth as the Canal interest was able to keep track being built up through Waverly for a period of time.
Here is how we carried on the family tradition of holding up trains. My great uncle, on my mothers side, George Elliott, was a train robber. He and other crooks rode in a box car and threw packages out along the tracks near Toledo Sept. 15, 1917. The next day while cleaning up the “trash” along the railroad, the Nickel Plate railroad police shot him and he died the next day. S
Several years ago on our first trip to Branson, Missouri, we had booked the evening dinner train ride, which takes you to Arkansas and back. We had scoped out that morning where the depot was and figured out what time we would need to leave to get there as traffic just crawls long the main drag.
Unfortunately when we left the hotel pulling up on the main drag, I was turned around and went the wrong direction, and after poking for probably a half hour and starting to get out into the country I realized I had gone the wrong way.
Turning around we had little hope of making it. We started anyway with the thought of how much money was going down the drain because we had extremely little chance of making it. My wife’s cell phone rang wondering where we were. The kind lady proceeded to give me directions on back streets to bypass all the traffic. We showed up at about 6:10, the train was to leave at 6. We still had to park the car about 500 feet away, and they held up the train just for us. If you’re in Branson, I highly recommend that ride as they have the kindest people running it. On another trip, I actually got to thank the lady in person when we took a daytime train ride.
Maybe in another story, I can relate how we did it again to the Cass Scenic Railroad. It is a great train ride that I would recommend.
