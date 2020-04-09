Thurman was a soft-spoken, gentle 70-year-old man referred to Hospice for prostate cancer. He became occupationally disabled from a stroke at age 38, but he remained fairly active and independent until his cancer forced him to his bed. He and his wife, Lillian, lived in Ohio, but they regretted moving from Kentucky because their history, friends and hearts were still there.
Thurman loved flowers, especially tulips. His hospital bed was strategically situated in front of their living room picture window so he could look out upon his large circular flower garden in the center of the front yard. One day Thurman pointed out a rare flowering vine growing up their front porch post. He loved its beautiful flowers. He told me that it was a start from the vine of a friend in Kentucky and that its origin had been traced back to Civil War times. It was the only plant I had heard about with its own genealogy.
Thurman recounted, "When I first got it, it wouldn’t grow. Well, it grew, but as soon as the flowers blossomed they turned dark and fell off. I figured it needed more water, so I watered it every day, but the flowers still fell off. Lillian told me to just throw it away, but I decided to learn all I could about it. So I called my friend, and he told me that I was doing the opposite of what it needed. I was over watering it. When I cut back on the water the flowers blossomed, stayed on, and it was beautiful. I told Lillian, ‘See what you wanted to throw away.’" Thurman reflected, looked me in the eyes and concluded, "You know, you have to understand the life of a thing."
Thurman explained, "Flowers come in varieties and colors. Some need direct sunlight while others require shade. Some thrive in dry conditions while some need lots of water. Some like heat while others require cool weather. People, like flowers, don’t thrive under the same conditions either. You have to understand the life of a thing."
Thurman’s condition declined, his family could no longer provide the care he required, and he was transferred to a local nursing home. The first time I visited Thurman at the nursing home there was a steady stream of staff coming in to check on and talk with Thurman. I was amazed at how quickly he’d developed personal relationships with them. He explained, "I’m not stupid. When you take an active interest in others they want to be around you. And if we don’t make it the best we can we may as well give up."
Oswald Chambers wrote, "The sense of the irreparable is apt to make us despair and we say, ‘It is all up now, it is no use trying anymore’ … Whenever we realize that we have not done that which we had a magnificent opportunity of doing, then we are apt to sink into despair; and Jesus Christ comes and says, ‘sleep on now, that opportunity is lost forever, you cannot alter it, but arise and go to the next thing. Let the past sleep, but let it sleep on the bosom of Christ and go out into the irresistible future with Him … Never let the sense of failure corrupt your new action … When the Spirit of God comes in and says, ‘Buck up!’, we find that the initiative is inspired…The remarkable thing about spiritual initiative is that the life comes after we do the ‘bucking up’. God does not give us overcoming life; He gives us life as we overcome … When the inspiration of God comes and says, ‘Arise from the dead’, we have to get up; God does not lift us up. We must do the thing and not lie like a dog … If we will do the overcoming, we shall find we are inspired of God because He gives life immediately." ("My Utmost for His Highest")
I think you will agree that Thurman is a pretty wise fellow. He’s right; we have to understand the life of a thing and if we don’t make it the best we can, we may as well give up.
"What if you could go back and relive, one day of your life all over again; and unmake the mistake that left you a million miles away from the you, you once knew. Now yesterday’s shame keeps saying you’ll never get back on track , but what if I told you, you’re one step away from surrender, one step away from coming home, coming home. One step from arms wide open, His love has never let you go, you’re not alone. You’re one step away." ("One Step Away", Casting Crowns)
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com . You can order Loren's book, "Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course", at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
