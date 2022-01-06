Dear Editor,
I’m concerned with the current state of our nation and I continuously see the same old politicians make false promises. It’s not solely partisan, both sides have their issues with politicians making a career out of our government and it’s not right – especially when they ‘somehow’ become wealthy as can be. I’m tired of the deception and it’s time for people to stick to what they campaign on, which is why I have put my support behind Mike Gibbons in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. He’s real, wants a smaller federal government and best of all, isn’t part of the ‘in’ crowd.
When considering the many different Republican candidates in the primary, I first questioned who I would back. But, it became clear to me that most of the candidates claim to not be part of the establishment when in fact their careers have been based in politics for many years.
It’s concerning to me when people think they can run the country when they have no experience in any field besides politics. Take Joe Biden for example, who pretends to relate to the working class when he’s been in politics for over 45 years. He’s not the only one and it’s not just Democrats, there are many smooth talkers all the way down to Ohio local politics who have made a living off of taxpayers.
Luckily, Mike earned his own money, worked hard his entire life for what he has today and is willing to step up and give us Ohioans an option other than phony politicians. He’s a businessman and is advocating for less spending and less government regulation, things I’m all for.
Our country has become so divisive and dark over the past two years and the amount of government control in all of our lives has rapidly increased. Government always wants its people to be dependent on it, but independence is what keeps people free. I want America to remain free and I also want the kind of unity we used to have in this prosperous nation.
Mike Gibbons will get my support in the May primary because he won’t fall when the pressures in Washington bombard him, and he also has promised to be a one-term senator, a rare and commendable decision worth pursuing.
- Jeremy Hamm, Piketon
