From the Vanmeter Farm, Piketon, Pike County, Ohio, here is a photo postcard of an IHC 30-60 Mogul pulling 14 plows on the Vanmeter Farm, ca. 1915, from the Ralph Goins collection. 

It has a 2-cylinder liquid-cooled, kerosene-powered engine. The Mogul series of tractors were manufactured by the former McCormick part of the company in their factory in Illinois, Chicago, USA, and were sold by McCormick dealers. The Mogul 30-60 models were built from 1913 to 1917. 

