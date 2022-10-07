From the Vanmeter Farm, Piketon, Pike County, Ohio, here is a photo postcard of an IHC 30-60 Mogul pulling 14 plows on the Vanmeter Farm, ca. 1915, from the Ralph Goins collection.
It has a 2-cylinder liquid-cooled, kerosene-powered engine. The Mogul series of tractors were manufactured by the former McCormick part of the company in their factory in Illinois, Chicago, USA, and were sold by McCormick dealers. The Mogul 30-60 models were built from 1913 to 1917.
Isaac Vanmeter from Virginia acquired the first plot of land for the farm in 1801. Isaac had been a farmer and a soldier in his home state. He was a private soldier in the militia of Virginia under his father Colonel Garret Vanmeter, who served in the Revolutionary War, and commanded a regiment of militia in General George Washington’s army.
In Virginia, Isaac had served as a magistrate and was a member of the State Convention that adopted the Federal Constitution. According to Isaac’s obituary included in “Descendants of Isaac VanMeter” by Lawrence Vanmeter he “…wisely voted for its adoption, against all the thunder of the eloquence of Patrick Henry…The scenes of thrilling interest that passed in that body were retained in lively recollection. He has often been heard to relate the circumstances of Patrick Henry’s famous replication, ‘bowing to the majesty of the people.’”
In May of 1801, Isaac purchased 721.2 acres from Piketon's founder, a Mr. Guthrie in what would later become Ohio. In the same month, he also purchased an additional 1,230 acres with another land buyer. The original land grant was signed by President Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, Secretary of State, on July 31, 1805.
His son John I. Vanmeter moved to Piketon in 1826 and farmed the land. His wife, Mary Harness Vanmeter, and children lived on the farm while he was serving in Washington, D.C. as a representative from Ohio to the U. S. Congress. His wife’s letter to him, dated January 13, 1844, mentions workers ‘opening a bank’ for digging gravel from his wheat field for a public road, and chopping and hauling ‘every stick’ of timber from the right-of-way to town to pay for his board.”
John Inskeep Vanmeter was the founder’s youngest son and farmed 3,000 acres in 1828. He grew corn and wheat, raised cattle, hogs and harvested timber. The public road mentioned in the letter is most likely U.S. 23 that split the farm acreage.
Before settling on the farm, John attended the College of William and Mary and graduated from Princeton College in 1821. He was admitted to the bar of Virginia in 1822 and practiced law on the East Coast. He also represented Hardy County in the Virginia General Assembly before moving to the family farm in 1824. He was a member of the Ohio House of Representatives in 1836 and in the Ohio Senate in 1838.
John Marshall Vanmeter was born in 1836 and was part of the first generation of the family born on the farm. He followed the family tradition of involvement in the legal profession and earned his law degree from Harvard in 1857. He then practiced law in Chillicothe until 1881, when he shifted most of his efforts to the farm. His obituary in 1925, called him “a jurist, banker, statesman and agriculturist, and one of the leading men in southern Ohio, a power in the counsels of his party and church and a leader in the advancement of farming.”
His son, John Inskeep Vanmeter II, was the next owner of the farm. A native of Chillicothe, went to local schools and graduated from the University of Virginia College of Law. He was admitted to practice law in Ohio. He was the attorney for the Savings Bank since its inception in 1887.
“The farm just below Piketon, owned for fifty years by Judge John I. Vanmeter, of Chillicothe, and consisting of some 3,000 acres, is rated as one of the greatest corn farms in the United States. The farm, for the past twenty years, has been, in part, a Corn Experiment Station of the Federal government. An annual yield of 100,000 bushels of pedigreed corn, is not unusual.” September 13, 1923 Republican Herald
In 1941, the farm was divided.
“Joseph Vause Vanmeter (1897-1971) and John Madeira Brown (1915-2009), cousins and good friends, both grandsons of John Marshall Vanmeter, divided the original farm in 1941, carefully assessing crop production and timber value to make an equal division. Madeira took the North tract and Joe took the South, now two separate farms,” Gordon said. “The northern half, until 2010 owned by the John Madeira Brown family, also descendants of Isaac Vanmeter, is called Woodburn Farm.”
Woodburn farm has been sold to another family and the southern half of the original farm now consists of nearly 1,270 acres and remains in the Vanmeter family.
“Joe was active in the Ohio Historical Society and Pike Soil and Water Conservation District, and an early participant in the Ohio Tree Farm program,” Gordon said. “Joseph’s wife, Helen, had an active interest and life at the farm, establishing an acre vegetable garden during WWII and landscaping with beautiful gardens around the stone and brick houses. She was a founder the South Central Ohio Preservation Society (SCOPS), an initiator and enthusiastic supporter of the Dogwood Festival in Piketon, and was appointed by two different Governors to the Ohio Historic Site Preservation Advisory Board.”
Their four children were Cornelia, Kezia, Mary, and John. John took an active role on the farm.
John started driving the Army surplus jeep on farm roads when he was 9 … At Purdue University John majored in agricultural economics and returned to manage the farm after service in the U.S. Army. He expanded to neighboring farms, planting and harvesting for other landowners. He and his wife Emma and their children, Mary Jennifer, Joseph Vause, Luke Isaac, and Sarah Elizabeth, lived on the farm year-round,” Gordon said.
“He served for many years on the Ohio State Extension Advisory Committee, and was one of the driving forces in establishing the OSU South Centers. He was a member of Pike County Rotary, the Scioto Valley-Pike County Board of Education for 12 years, and with his wife Emma co-chaired the National Junior Charolais Association. Like his father and cousin, he was a member of the Ohio Cattleman's Association. He continued the woodland stewardship tradition with the Ohio Division of Forestry and in 1999 Vanmeter Farm was named Outstanding Woodland Manager for Pike County.”
John and his brother in law, Gary Cooper, started Southern Ohio Communications Company in 1978 as a paging and mobile phone company. Gary told me the mobile phone part never worked very well with a lot of equipment and coverage problems. They did the phone part as the salesman who sold them the paging also sold them the mobile phone business at the same time. I met John a few times while I worked for Southern Ohio Communications Company in the 1990s.
John Inskeep Van Meter III, 57, of Piketon, died Thursday at Adena Regional Medical center after a battle with cancer. He was born Oct 14th, 1940, the son of the late Joseph Inskeep Vause and Helen Janes Van Meter. L 1998
Much of this information is from "Two centuries of family on the Vanmeter Century Farm", published in Ohio’s Country Journal, June 26, 2014.
If you have comments or additional information, please email me at themry@hotmail.com.
