Years ago, in the seventies, while living in another city, this writer worked at the nation’s first and largest minimum security correctional facility, Fairfield School for Boys. These juvenile defenders came from backgrounds of neglect, physical and emotional abuse, and poverty. As a child, famous entertainer Bob Hope spent time there, escaping in 1919. He did not return. As an adult, Hope donated sizable sums of money to the school.

Most of those boys had had no family life, no foundation, little or no guidance. Sent there from large cities, they were not even familiar with peaceful, pleasant small town living such as we are blessed to have in Waverly. Anything like our beautiful, open countryside had been unknown to them.

