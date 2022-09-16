Years ago, in the seventies, while living in another city, this writer worked at the nation’s first and largest minimum security correctional facility, Fairfield School for Boys. These juvenile defenders came from backgrounds of neglect, physical and emotional abuse, and poverty. As a child, famous entertainer Bob Hope spent time there, escaping in 1919. He did not return. As an adult, Hope donated sizable sums of money to the school.
Most of those boys had had no family life, no foundation, little or no guidance. Sent there from large cities, they were not even familiar with peaceful, pleasant small town living such as we are blessed to have in Waverly. Anything like our beautiful, open countryside had been unknown to them.
The facility also was surrounded by a vast, lovely, wooded area of which many of them were actually very fearful, particularly of animals that might be there.
Some of the kids didn’t even know the alphabet! I was working one to one to help them learn to read. A favorite of mine was a very timid boy of small stature. On our first day, he seemed frozen, terrified of making a mistake. “Let me explain”, I said gently, “I don’t care how many mistakes you make, you’re learning. Anyway, no one else is listening; it’s just you and me.” That helped, and every single day he sincerely thanked me at the close of our session!
Among the boys that shared segments of their life stories, was one who lived upstairs of a bar with his mother. (She was usually downstairs.) His breakfasts consisted of just popcorn. There was no dad.
As the boys got to know me, several confided in me. I asked one who was soon to be released, “If you saw me on the street, would you steal my purse?” “Naaaaw!” he quickly responded, “I ain’t steal from PEOPLE!!” To him, shoplifting was okay; stealing from an individual was wrong.
Some of the kids expressed real concern for me. One asked, “Mrs. ‘Furley’, isn’t you afraid of driving out here by yourself? If you have car trouble, you just stop in the MIDDLE of the road; then they HAS to help you!”
One teen surprised me with the gift of a very cute, white dog he had sculpted in the Arts & Crafts class there. (He remembered that I’d talked about my own fluffy, white pet.) “Now whenever you look at this dog”, he said, “You can think of your dog and you can think of me.” Today, that dog still stands prominently in my china cabinet and yes, this dear boy and the others, are forever in my heart!
In the same department, were several kids that were further along in their reading development, and so had a different supervised plan. One boy who seemed older due to his height, appeared to be suspicious of me. He truly believed that all white people were mean. One day, I had the opportunity to sit down and talk to him privately. “Think about your own people”, I said. “Do you have a good time with all of them, or are there some you don’t ever want to be around? Well, that’s how it is with people of all races. Some are fun, friendly, helpful; others are nasty as snakes.” He gave no response, yet seemed to absorb it. Months later, out of the blue, those of us hired to help individually in reading and math were told that our jobs were ending that very day! I explained that to each of my students individually, as well as to that suspicious kid. He said nothing, but I saw the lump in his throat move as he swallowed hard.
No matter who we are, or where we live, we will encounter people who are in some way damaged from the past, still suffering, hurting in the present. Our paths will also cross those who have now been hit with current trials, struggles and sorrows.
May we ALL strive to be kind, merciful, understanding, helpful and loving to everyone. Even as seniors, we can, and do, “still bring forth fruit in old age---.” Psalm 92:14. Promoting the well-being of others is a way to peace. We can all do SOMETHING to benefit others! It will warm their hearts, and our own.
“This is my commandment, that you love one another, just as I have loved you.” John 15:12
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.