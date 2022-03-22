Meadow voles are mighty. They are a vital link in the food chain. The list of animals that will eat them is long. Owls, hawks, foxes, coyotes, and wolves munch on them. Snakes, shrews, weasels, raccoons, skunks, and badgers put them on their opportunistic menu. Domesticated cats and dogs feed on them too. Valuable as a food source, prolific meadow voles breed up to 17 times per year. That is a good thing. Most never reach adulthood or enjoy a full life span.
On January 28 and 29, 2022, unfamiliar markings in the snow near my front porch started appearing after snow accumulated. Wonder and amazement struck again. How did they get there, and what were they for? The answer revealed itself on January 30, an unexpected day. As I approached the house, a quick critter scurried atop the snow heading towards the house foundation. Grabbing my cell phone camera, I zoomed in and started shooting. Thanks to pictures of the tracks and these shots, Joe Letsche, Ross County’s Park Director, clued me in. This was a meadow vole.
Meadow voles are small mammals that are rodents. They are not moles, gophers, mice, rats, or shrews. These itty bitty animals have short, dark brown fur. Their bodies are stout. They look like a little sausage, and to predators, their appeal is obvious. The head is rounded and short. Unlike mice, they have tiny eyes, furry little ears, and short tails. They are active during the day and night. All legs are the same size and strength, making voles effective travelers. Most of the time they trot. When snowfall is noteworthy, meadow voles travel through tunnels under the snow most of the time.
Pike County’s seven-inch snowfall revealed tracks and runways, their network of paths and trails through thick vegetation. This shallow, underground burrow system has many entrances. Mine happened to be subnivean. Meadow voles live in prairies or meadows. Laura Ingalls’ little house and meadow voles must have been neighbors. These semi-fossorial animals switch between above and below ground habitat. Runways tend to be one to two inches wide. Nearby plant life is often cut on a 45-degree angle at ground level by nature’s lawn mowers, meadow voles. Tunnels are for food caching, foraging, and breeding.
A high reproduction rate balances the abundance of predator consumption. Populations cycle up and down every five years. Voles can reproduce at any time of the year. In 21 days, mothers give birth and are then ready to breed again. After two weeks, almost 40 percent of the newborns die or get killed. Additionally, 90 percent disappear in a month’s time, the primary reason being predation. The average adult life span is just over two months. This keystone species, on which so many others depend, is essential to the health of many animals. What keeps meadow voles and close kin under control is that almost every predator in the food chain system consumes them.
Breeding is the mating and production of offspring by animals. For meadow voles, the place to have babies is a nest. Sometimes they put their nests above the ground. At other times, they are at the ends of underground burrows. Nests look like softball-sized clumps of grass. A well-used trail leads to and from the nesting site. Meadow voles, good housekeepers, keep the inside of their nest chamber tidy. The communal latrine is elsewhere.
What do they eat? These herbivores eat their weight in grasses and other plants each day for a start. They like sedges and seeds. Favorite foods include roots and bulbs. Bark is also part of their diet. Sometimes they travel across the ground to girdle a sapling’s bark. They are at greater risk of a hungry predator seeing them at this time. More than one hardwood tree planted in a grassland did not make it because a vole ate its bark. Meadow voles eat for short periods of time and then rest throughout the day. Brace yourself. They also take part in coprophagy. Ingesting their droppings twice allows them to gain more nutrients from their food. This practice is normal for rodents and rabbits.
Meadow voles are common. They live in all 88 Ohio counties and then some. Voles are the most populous group of rodents in the Northern Hemisphere. Meadow voles are our most widespread of about 50 vole species.
Curiosity can lead to discovery. Before that meadow vole disappeared into one of its winter tunnels, the brief glimpse allowed my friend to confirm its ID. Further researching my item of interest fostered the attainment of knowledge. Each piece of the biodiversity puzzle has a place. All interconnected, where would we be without them. They make up our world.
