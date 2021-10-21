Note: This is a follow-up column to last week's story about working at Landmark Feed and meeting Ed Lew.
I have heard old timers talk about Ed Lew’s son, Emmitt Lew, being one of the best sawyers that ever worked on a sawmill. If need be or when things demanded, Emmitt Lew could saw several thousand feet of lumber in one day.
In 1981 I went to work at Piketon Hardwoods at Piketon, Ohio and got a chance to work with Emmitt Lew.
I started out at the grading shed and later got to work on the big mill and off-beared the big mill with the late Bob Perkins.
On the little mill next to the big mill was a small mill. The sawyer was a legend in his time. His name was Emmitt Lew and he was one of the best. He sawed on the little mill and the fellows that worked with him were the Keaton brothers: Vaughnie, Raymond, and Emerson.
One brother ran the edger, one did the off-bearing and one carried slabs. Once in a while I would get to off-bear on Emmitt’s mill or even get to carry slabs.
Emmitt Lew was a bull crapper like myself and he remembered my family when he was a young man.
When break time rolled around Emmitt Lew would say, “Try some of my chewing tobacco”, which was always Mail Pouch. Emmitt would save the quids or chaws of tobacco, take them home and dry them out in his cookstove and smoke them in his pipe.
One day Emmitt got to talking about using a bullwhip. He said his dad Ed taught him to use a bullwhip to take a fly off of a steer’s back, but to never touch the steers anywhere on their body. Emmitt Lew wasn’t bragging.
When dinner time came, Emmitt Lew and I would eat together. At that period of time, he kept foxhounds as did I, but I never was lucky enough to hunt with him. We had many foxhunts in our noon hour. Emmitt told me many times he wished Roy Follis was here with us.
Ed and Emmitt Lew were well known here in Pike County. Emmitt was a good sawyer and logger and so was Ed. Both of these fellows are gone and buried on the farm on a hill. I will never forget these good friends of mine as long as I live.
If any of you readers would have a good picture of Emmitt Lew at a later date and could spare a copy, just drop a picture off at Printex, 101 Victory Drive, in Waverly. I will pay for getting the picture made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.