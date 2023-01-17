Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

Mature but gentle mining bees emerge in springtime. They are an abundant and common workforce with a job to do. Often, when it comes to area bee species, they dominate. They are not social bees like hive-making honey bees. These bees work alone.

Spring is the perfect time for them to get to work. Met needs include warmer temperatures, allowing cold-blooded insects to be active and locate food. Many are specialist bees that pollinate our spring wildflowers. Nectar is too. These bees are all in Family Andrenidae, a large, widespread family of solitary ground-nesters. Their common name, mining bee, derives from their nesting behavior.


Mining bee

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments