Mature but gentle mining bees emerge in springtime. They are an abundant and common workforce with a job to do. Often, when it comes to area bee species, they dominate. They are not social bees like hive-making honey bees. These bees work alone.
Spring is the perfect time for them to get to work. Met needs include warmer temperatures, allowing cold-blooded insects to be active and locate food. Many are specialist bees that pollinate our spring wildflowers. Nectar is too. These bees are all in Family Andrenidae, a large, widespread family of solitary ground-nesters. Their common name, mining bee, derives from their nesting behavior.
In spring, the female digs a vertical tunnel with side channels in the soil. Down, down, down she goes. As she excavates, she puts a pile of soil on the surface by the entrance. This is what she has removed. You might have mistaken this site for a small anthill or earthworm casts. She readies a brood cell at the end of each branch. There will be about eight.
From a gland on her abdomen, she puts a substance into the nest, added security for her offspring. She rubs this substance on the tunnel wall, thereby making it a waterproof incubator. No Miner Forty-Niner is she. Gold is not her goal. Continuation of the species is.
Tunnel creation completion leads to her placing a small pollen ball and nectar inside each cell. She lays an egg on each pollen ball. Her work is not done until she seals the cell. Now she has done her utmost to meet the next generation’s needs for this year.
Even before all of this takes place, protandry and normally lekking take place but only if you are a male. Protandry means that males emerge before females. It is similar to migratory bird conduct. Male avians arrive on the breeding ground scene before females do.
With tube-dwelling bees such as these, females lay male eggs closer to the opening and female eggs deeper within the tube. A lek, when referring to animals, is an area where two or more males of a species perform courtship display. Aerial lekking of male miner bees consists of a gathering at branch tips to attract females during mating season. Male bees can be showoffs.
Larvae eat and grow fast. They pupate in their cells. Overwintering as prepupae or pupae, the adults emerge in spring. Mining bees live roughly one month after emerging and complete one life cycle each year. Nests tend to occur in places with little vegetation, old meadows, dry roadbeds, or sandy soil, their favorite. Though they be loners, they often nest close to one another in aggregations or groups.
Each bee family has a certain appearance. These burrowing bees appear brown to black with light or dark hairs. Measuring 3/8-inch to 3/4-inch in length equates to being smaller than a honeybee. The abdomen is usually longer than the head and thorax combined. Their hind legs and thorax sides have pollen-carrying hairs, making them appear to carry pollen in their “armpits”. Female Andrena sport distinctive bands of pale hairs on the inner margin of each eye. These hairs may wear off in older specimens, but the depressions where they were are still visible.
Facts abound concerning mining bees. Worldwide, about 3,000 species exist. In the United States, we have over 450. In Ohio, there are over 100. These bees can fly at cooler temperatures than other bees. Their hairy legs, head, and thorax provide protection against the cold. Female mining bees are non-aggressive, and males cannot sting. No male bee can sting. Some male bees, in general, do have pseudostingers, which might poke you, but they do not have any venom.
They are “buzz pollinators”. Buzz pollinators hold onto the flower and use rapid movement of their flight muscles to release pollen from the anthers. Apple and other fruit trees, several species of orchid, blueberries, and huckleberries are some flowering plants that mining bees favor. Some bumble bees, orchid, and sweat bees also use this technique. Buzz pollination provides the primary method of transferring pollen from anther to stigma for only about nine percent of the world’s flowers.
The mining bees that live in Pike County are specialists for the most part. These bees may only collect pollen from one or few types of flowers. Talk about being particular. These loner bees become active in March and April when early spring blooming flowers provide the pollen and nectar that they need. In June, you can still see some mining bees. Others fly from late summer to fall. Different flowers bloom at different times of the year. Miner bees have got theirs covered.
Family Andrenidae (found in Pike County 2020 Survey): Andrena, Calliopsis andreniformis (eastern miner bee), Calliopsis sp.
