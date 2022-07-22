Put down that fly swatter. You will not need it for these flies. Hover flies, psyllid flies, flower flies - they are all the same. These Diptera hover in flight over flowers.
Call them psyllid flies because they belong to the Family Pysillidae. The name flower fly fits because you will often find them at flowers. Three different species of flower flies have come to my blooming buttonbush this summer.
Right now, that bush is a happening place. Pollinators of all kinds descend on its flowers day and night. While we rightfully associate some flies with pestilence, these particular ones should be welcome. They do us no harm. They do not sting. In fact, they are helpful.
Flower flies look a certain way. They look like bees and wasps. Like all flies, they have two wings. Whenever possible, these fast flying mimics avoid predation. The skilled aerialist escape artists, like helicopters, can fly backward, forward, sideways, and up and down. The ability to fly backwards is a talent few insects possess. A list of predators contains fish like bluntnose minnow and common carp, crayfish, frogs, leeches, and turtles. Arthropods on this list are green lacewings, lady beetles, mantids, spiders, wasps, and water boatmen.
These copycats have a certain look. Some are small and shiny; others are large and hairy. Most have yellow and black stripes. All syrphids have a spurious (false) vein on their wings. This distinguishing feature does not connect to other wing veins. Most insect wing veins connect at either end to other veins. They have large compound eyes and short mouth parts containing a tube with a sponge on the end. Antennae are short. Wings are clear. Some make buzzing noises.
The life cycle of a flower fly, like all flies, is one of complete metamorphosis. Stages include egg, larva, pupa, and adult. Flower flies are beneficial. 40% of their young worldwide eat aphids, scales, and other soft-bodied pests. Only lacewings and ladybird beetles eat more.
Predatory flower fly larvae can be active at anytime, day or night. Depending on the species, larvae live in quite an assortment of habitats. Preferences include dung, plants, rotting wood, still or slow-moving freshwater, and other insects' nests.
These legless and worm-like larvae are seldom seen. They break down organic matter and release it back into the soil. In Ohio, most species overwinter as fully grown larvae or adults. Adults feed on honeydew made by aphids and flower nectar. They transport pollen from one flower to another. Next to bees, they are one of our most important pollinators.
On July 7, I spotted a pair of Shiny Bog Flies. Supposedly rare, I had never seen it before. A descriptive name for these larvae is rat-tailed maggots. They live in standing water. This name comes from their rear end breathing siphon. The appendage is several times the length of their body. The taxonomic rank, tribes Eristalini and Sericomyiini, include hover fly larval species of this sort. Shiny bog flies fall under the Eristalini category. Their subtribe Helophilina are wasp-like.
On July 14, we have the same attractive buttonbush but a different hover fly. Now at night Iridescent Bromeliad Flies appear in mass at dusk and stay even after the sun goes down. These I have seen in this exact locations in summers before. This fly is often thought to be a bee due to its fine mimicry. The aquatic larvae filter feed on decaying organic debris.
On July 19, the Virginia Giant Hover Fly appeared. It was big for a fly, almost an inch long! At first, I thought that it was a wasp. Looking closer, I decided that this was yet another hover fly that had come to visit. Bearing a striking resemblance to a yellowjacket, another common name for this one is the Yellowjacket Hover Fly. Its atypical flat abdomen can bend downward, another interesting feature of this animal.
American folklore gave The Virginia Giant Hover Fly another name, the "news bee". Supposedly, as it hovers about, it is telling you the news according to believers in that sort of a thing.
Show some appreciation for these important individuals. Not all flies are bad. Before jumping to conclusions, educate yourself. Flower flies are completely harmless. Colorful and common, they are important to plants and to us. The roles that they perform are essential.
Take a closer look the next time you see what you think is a bee or wasp. Even if it looks like a fly, remember that not all flies are the same. Flower flies are an important factor in ecological diversity wherever they exist.
Favored fly habitats include areas with a great deal of humidity and access to water. Riparian areas (wetlands adjacent to rivers and streams), meadows, and forest openings would be ideal. Different microhabitats encourage insect populations. Make sure to include decomposing material such as leaf litter. It is amazing what you can discover if you leave off pesticides and allow natives to thrive.
