Put down that fly swatter. You will not need it for these flies. Hover flies, psyllid flies, flower flies - they are all the same. These Diptera hover in flight over flowers.

Call them psyllid flies because they belong to the Family Pysillidae. The name flower fly fits because you will often find them at flowers. Three different species of flower flies have come to my blooming buttonbush this summer.

NN37 - Shiny Bog Fly

Shiny Bog Fly
NN37 - Iridescent Bromeliad Fly

Iridescent Bromeliad Fly
NN37 - Virginia Hover Fly

Virginia Hover Fly

