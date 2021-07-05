Now that spring has arrived and we have moved into summer, it is time for another true story that actually happened.
Winter was finally over and the draft horses and mules all had new shoes and were primed up ready to plow the fertile river bottom ground.
It was time for farmers to take the Sears Roebuck Catalog down off of the shelf and decide what breed of baby chicks to wanted to order.
There were Barred Rocks, White Rocks, Buff Orpingtons, New Hampshire Reds, Rhode Island Reds, White Leghorns, and a lot more breeds.
In those days, there was a hatchery in Waverly owned by Mrs. Spriggs. The hatchery was up over the Pike County Library. There was a feedstore on the first floor. I have no idea who worked there. Mrs. Spriggs would buy hatching eggs from local farmers for her incubators, but the eggs had to be out of pure bred flocks — no mixed up crap. On the weekends, local school kids were hired to turn the eggs and watch the incubators.
When eggs started to hatch the chicks were put in boxes and moved to Lake White. On the right side of Lake White, Mrs. Spriggs had her big brooders strung along Lake White. I don’t know how many brooders there were along Lake White but there were a bunch of them. A couple of years ago, I saw one of the old brooders sitting in the woods over at Latham. Those days are gone forever.
In the spring the farmers who kept brood shows would breed the sows for the pigs to hit the ground in warm weather. That way they could sell the weaning pigs for people to raise to butcher around Thanksgiving.
Most farmers kept two or three good cows (mostly Jerseys or Guernseys). In those days, these two breeds were very popular because of their high butter fat. If you had two cows, one cow would be fresh in the spring and milk till fall. In the fall, the other cow would be fresh and the cow that was fresh in the spring would be turned dry. Sometimes a high producing cow you couldn’t get dry.
Most of the time a cow would have one calf, but I have seen twin calves. Twin heifers will breed, twin bulls will breed. But in the case of twins, one being a bull and one being a heifer, these calves were called free martins. Why I do not know. In the case there was a pair of free martins born, they will not breed. The vets say one chance in ten thousand the heifer will breed.
Twin bulls were in big demand because men like Mack Robinson would buy the twin bull calves to break for oxen.
All winter long cow manure was put on the garden and from the freeze and thaw from the cow manure would go in the ground as fertilizer and was plowed under in the spring. When the ground was dried a disk was brought in and the ground was cut up and the garden was ready to plant.
The first thing planted was the potatoes. There were different breeds of potatoes, but around here, the most popular was Red Pontiac, Cobblers, and Kennebecs, then beans and peas.
Some farmers raised their own plants like tomatoes and cabbage. Lettuce was sowed. Radishes and onions were planted and the farmer’s wife hopes for a good growing season.
Working in the gardens could be done with a hoe or a real slow horse or mule. The mule or horse would work down the rows and never step on a plant.
Canning got here before you knew it and it was a busy time. Sauerkraut was made, tomato juice was made, beans were canned, and later on blackberries and blueberries were put in jars for winter. If it was a good year for berries, there was nothing like a bowl of strawberries or blackberries with cow cream poured over them or even a blackberry cobbler with cow cream on it, too.
How many readers remember their mother’s setting hens to raise chicks? The young roosters were fattened off as fryers to eat just about every Sunday. There was nothing like fried chicken out of your own flock of laying hens.
A lot of families kept two good cows and sold cream. A can of cream would usually buy the groceries on Saturday night plus a case of fresh eggs to sell. Haying mash was in 100 pound bags and so was dairy feed. The feed sacks were usually made out of real pretty material. The material was pretty enough that the farmers’ wife would make dresses for the girls and shirts for the boys.
A lot of fishing was done in the Scioto River. In those days, the fish were good to eat. And I have ate fish out of the river.
In the fall when the leaves were off of the trees and the corn was ready to put in the crib, a lot of fellows had coondogs. As night grew colder, fur got prime and was bringing good money and in those days there were fur buyers. Hank Hamilton bought fur, Frank Lemaster bought fur and roots. Roots were Ginseng and Yellow Root.
Coons would bring $75 and up. Possums — $10. Muskats — $8 to $15. Mink — $85 to $100. Red Fox — $150. Grey Fox — $100.
These were the good old days.
