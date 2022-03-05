When Mark Catesby traveled across the pond to America in the 1720s, he saw many sights new to him. One wonder was the southern flying squirrel which he named. These small mammals are Ohio's most common squirrel species, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Here most live in the southeastern part of our state. They are not often seen because they are nocturnal or active at night.
On the morning of January 22, 2022, it was 10°. That didn’t matter. The thought of driving an hour to Rio Grande to check flying squirrel nest boxes was the foremost thought on my mind.
Donald Althoff is a wildlife biologist and semi-retired University of Rio Grande professor. He gave a presentation at the Ohio Bluebird Society annual meeting in Columbus a few years ago. He had a sign up sheet for those interested in helping him with his project. A friend of mine went that day and signed up.
Thanks to COVID-19, two years later it happened. My friend was ready to go and told me about it. I asked if I could join in the fun. She checked. He said yes. I had never seen a flying squirrel in person, just images on the web. I was curious.
That day our group was checking Baby Moose Hill near the University of Rio Grande campus. At our second stop, we found several flying squirrels. Some in our small group had done this before. I was one of two newbies. We checked 25 boxes in four hours. The sun was shining. From the top of the hill we could see the Bob Evans Farm in the distance.
Hardwood forests provide a perfect habitat for southern flying squirrels. Unlike us, these animals live in a more expansive part of the Nearctic. Their US range spans from Maine to Florida and from Minnesota to Texas.
Living quarters consist of mixed deciduous-coniferous trees or deciduous alone, the ones that have leaves that drop in the fall and later grow back. Squirrels like a blend of uneven-aged forest. These sure-footed quadrupeds live most of their lives in trees, climbing, walking, or running along branches. Open canopies permit them to glide. Near the forest floor, they want more density for protection from predators.
Older trees with cavities provide places to roost and make lined nests. Lined nests have a layer of material covering the inside surface. That material can include shredded bark, leaves, moss, lichens, and feathers. Flying squirrels by nature compete for woodpeckers' homes but will nest in buildings and bird houses sometimes. During the winter, they roost together. They are an interior forest species.
What do southern flying squirrels look like? They hold the title for smallest squirrel in Ohio. Smaller than the northern flying squirrel which does not live here, our diminutive bushy tail grows from 8 to 10 inches in length. Whiskers, called vibrissae, on their cheeks, chins, and ankles let them use their sense of touch to feel their way in virtual darkness. Hard to miss striking big eyes allow them to see at night.
Fur is a shade of reddish or gray brown. The underbelly is white. When intact, 22 teeth are present. These animals possess excellent senses of smell, vision, hearing, and touch.
The patagium is a flap of loose skin going from their wrist to the ankle. It gives them the ability to "fly" like a parachute, sailing towards its intended target, another tree in the forest. They have four feet, all the same size with claws, five on the back and four on the front, to grasp the bark. Each foot contains fleshy pads that cushion the shock of impact upon landing.
The fur-covered tail, a squirrel hallmark, is flat. Flying squirrels use them like a kite tail to stabilize when in flight, as a way to communicate with other animals, for heat production by wrapping it around its body in the nest on cold days, and for balance when on foot on perilous terrain.
Southern flying squirrels know how to act. Arboreal at best, they climb to the top of trees and jump, normally covering 20 to 30 feet in a glide. They land on a tree hind feet first with their head facing up.
Once they land, these nutcrackers straightaway rush to the other side to hide from predators which could have followed their flight. Base jumpers and skydivers sometimes use special suits to mimic flying squirrels' slow descent and maneuverability in the air. Life imitates nature.
Flying squirrels are active in all months of the year and live, on average, three to five years in the wild. Predators include hawks, owls, snakes, bobcats, weasels, raccoons, and foxes. Are flying squirrels ever vocal? The answer is yes. These little ones make birdlike chirping sounds and communicate via ultrasonic frequencies, which are sound waves humans are not able to hear. Territorial females will defend the tree with their nest and their home range.
Since a quinquennial life span is not prolonged, these small-scale rodents better get with it. Yes, I said rodents, but there is no need for fear here. That word just means mammals with one pair of front teeth that grow and grow and grow on the top and bottom of their jaws. Like guinea pigs, flying squirrels are the cute ones. Babies are also adorable.
Once upon a time, flying squirrels were kits. With placental mammals for mothers, they enter the world alive, blind, and naked except for short whiskers. On average, she will have one to two young. She could; however, have up to six. Southern flying squirrels can breed twice a year. The first time is January and February. The second would be summertime, June and July. Young will stay with their mother until she has another litter. Males do not help to rear the young.
Eating is important to the survival of this species. Flying squirrels prefer hard mast, fruit of woody species boasting a hard exterior. Their primary diet is nuts, hickory and acorn in winter. When they take the nut away, they make a "carry notch" on one end of the shell with their incisors.
These Lilliputians bury seeds and nuts in tree cavities and crevices or underground. Every fall they might store as many as 15,000 nuts for winter rations. These little guys gnaw a small, round hole in the nut and remove the nut meat inside. Other squirrels do not leave this tell-tale sign behind.
These omnivores find berries, fungi, buds, fruits, flower blossoms, and seeds tasty too. As they consume the fruiting bodies of fungi, such as mushrooms, spores spread through scat. Feeding on wood-burrowing insects and tree buds can energize tree growth. Their habit of partaking of eggs, birds, and carrion means that they are one of the squirrels that eat the most meat. They even capture and eat live animals such as shrews, mice, invertebrates, and nestling birds.
The monitoring procedure went something like this: Down comes the nest box. Connect a tube to the box. Using a small rake-like tool, encourage those squirrels to leave the box. Ensure that you find them all. This process is gently done with the utmost care.
From the tube, the squirrel enters a multipurpose Wilton icing bag. Attach the scale and weigh. Put on gloves. Remove the squirrel from the bag. Discover whether it is male or female. Take pictures. Put that ear tag in place. Release.
That is the fun part. Don allows involvement, even for first-timers. It is not forced but makes the experience much more interactive. At first, I entered data on the data sheet. Then I weighed flying squirrels. Next, I got to release a few. As one scaled a tree, we watched. He zipped up and around the trunk backside upon arrival. Then minutes later, like Rocket J. Squirrel, Rocky to most on "The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show", off he went gliding from one tree to another. It was a wondrous sight to behold ... simply amazing.
