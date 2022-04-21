Not a cloud presented itself on Monday over the Boston streets on Monday- streets instead filled with thousands of runners and spectators from 120 countries and all 50 states.
One of those runners was a young-ish and gangly man, at this point more of a walker than a runner. My day was not unfolding as I had hoped as legions upon legions passed me.
In the 126th edition of the Boston Marathon, I had been hoping to build-on my previous marathon in Columbus six months prior. Through 18 miles, it appeared that I stood a good chance of doing so.
Included in the last eight miles of the race, however, is what’s referred to as “Heartbreak Hill,” a mile-long stretch with more than 100 feet of elevation gain. As it has done to countless marathoners in its history, this obstacle proved to be too much for yours truly.
As I write this column on a Thursday, that muscle-seizing sensation from three days is still felt albeit on a reduced scale. Now as I look back, I am admittedly still slightly miffed that the final result was not what I had hoped.
Yet, a lot was learned both that day and during my training.
I ran in the Columbus Marathon in October of 2021 with many goals, one of which was to qualify for the Boston Marathon. Since I began running marathons in 2020 after college graduation, Boston has always been on my list of races to do.
Boston for recreational marathoners is like how die-hard, life-long Bengals fan viewed last year’s Super Bowl; it’s considered the highest aspiration to make it. Yet, unlike the Joe Burrow faithful, I was not trying to win the big race. The allegory stops there.
With my performance in Columbus hitting the standard, training resumed in November. A steady progression in mileage followed, starting at 40 miles per week and peaking at one 90-mile week. Most of my runs were done at slower paces, but I tried to do two faster-paced workouts and a long run each week. A fair share of these long runs were 20 miles and above.
I did my training throughout the area, often times after the sun had already set. If you heard the pitter-patter of shoes hitting the pavement near Piketon High School or in Bristol Village, chances are it was me.
This amount of training had me confident for the race ahead as my parents and I made our way to the airport on Friday.
From the get-go, I got the sense that this would be by-far the biggest race I had ever done and I have been running since middle school. I felt that the way at the hotel and even more so when I went to the expo program on Saturday.
There, I picked up my bib number and a bag full of good fixings. If the race did not feel real then, I do not know when else it did.
This all transpired on Saturday, whereas Sunday was a day spent attending Easter mass and working a few hours to prepare the upcoming editions of the News Watchman and Courier.
The alarm rang at 5:20 a.m. on Monday, but I was already awake and ready to get moving. I gathered my gear- snacks, drinks, warm clothes to change into after the race- and made my way to the lobby around 6 a.m.
While the race does not start until 10 a.m., there are many steps needed to get to the starting line. First, myself and other runners took a van ride to the Boston Commons, a large park in the downtown area. That is where we dropped off our extra clothes which would sit on a bus until we returned to the city.
School buses then head out to the Boston suburb of Hopkinton, where the starting line awaited. Unlike many courses, this marathon is a point-to-point race where runners traversed due east 26.2 miles from Hopkinton to the city.
Somehow in the mix of 25,000 runners, I saw fellow runners I knew from back home as we waited for the ‘Bang!’ of the starting gun. It was two minutes before the start when the runners were greeted by a fly-over. My adrenaline probably peaked at that moment.
They always say it doesn’t matter how you start, but how you finish. That maxim fits marathon running especially, but my start was just what the doctor ordered. Not that it matters or anything.
That finish was, as mentioned previously, less than satisfactory. But, it’s in retrospect, that I see that I did not cross the finish line that day at least figuratively.
Another adage applies here: losing the battle or losing the war. Yes, my six months of training had been leading up to this one moment, but this one moment is just part of my running career.
My legs are starting to feel loose again as I look forward to resuming my training; taking on more miles in the summer heat; more hills; and more intervals on the moon-lit tracks.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
