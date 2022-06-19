This story was taken from from the 11 July 1892 Waverly Watchman.
This fall scene is a photo I took at the Straight Creek Cemetery in October 2014, as that's when I think the time of year one would be collecting Chestnuts. Unfortunately, we no longer have Chestnut trees.
The story follows ...
ADVENTURES OF A PIKE COUNTY BOY
He Goes Chestnut Hunting in the Rural Districts of Ross County With A Very Unsatisfactory Result
The scandal mongers of this section are having a high old time just now in dwelling upon the recent exploits of a young man named Clark Conden, who resides in Jackson township, about three miles north of here.
Conden is a highly respected young man and so far as we know, he has always conducted himself in honorable, straightforward manner, and until recent no breath of suspicion had ever been uttered against his name, but it seems that he has lately been engaged in rather a questionable transaction, which has bro't his name prominently before the people in rather an unenviable light.
It appears that for some time past young Conden has been occasionally paying his addresses to a young lady named Hester Chestnut, of Scioto township, Ross county, who, one day last week, went before Justice Mick, of Chillicothe, and swore out a warrant for the arrest of Conden, charging him with being the father of her unborn child. The warrant was placed in the hands of Marshal Downs, who set out on the search of his man, resulting in his finding young Conden in this place, celebrating the Glorious Fourth in a quiet way.
The arrest was effected without any trouble or excitement and the officer proceeded at once to Chillicothe with his prisoner, where on the following day had a hearing before the Justice. Miss Chestnut testified that she first became acquainted with Conden some time last January while on a visit to friends at Sharonville and that the intimacy resulting in her present situation began on his first visit and was continued at regular intervals until her return home at the end of several weeks.
On being called on for "rebutting evidence,'' Conden gave the Justice to understand that he had nothing to say on the subject just then, but would be prepared by the time the final hearing came off that he had had nothing to do with cultivating the Chestnut crop of Ross county.
Accordingly, the Justice proceeded to bind Conden over to court, fixing the amount of his bound at $500, which was promptly furnished and he was discharged from custody until the chestnut crop is fully matured, which according to Hester's reckoning will be about the 1st of October.
