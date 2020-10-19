September 16, 2020: Jerry Henson was recently granted a dream for an outdoor play set by the Sunshine Foundation, which answers dreams to children with life-long chronic conditions such as: spina bifida, cerebral palsy, severe profound autism, Down syndrome, hydrocephalus, severe epilepsy, Sickle Cell Disease, blindness, deafness, and many others. Jerry is diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.
Sunshine Foundation provides a Dream Come True for children who may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis. Sunshine Foundation relies on the generosity of donations from individuals and corporations to make these dreams a reality. Sunshine Foundation was able to answer Jerry’s “dream come true” through the support of funds raised by 2018 Hammonton Chapter Events.
Jerry’s mom shared, “My family thanks you for the wonderful gift you have given us, and the years of enjoyment and smiles Jerry and his brother will share on this play set! Thank you so much and may God bless you all for the wonderful work that you do. You are all truly a blessing. “
The most common dream is to visit Disney World, Legoland, SeaWorld and Universal Studios while staying at the Sunshine Foundation Dream Village near Disney. Sunshine Foundation also answers Special Dreams like shopping sprees, computers and iPads, meeting celebrities, above ground swimming pools, family trips, adaptive tricycles and other special needs equipment.
Rich Mergo, Director of Development says: “During this pandemic, we are answering non-travel related Special Dreams like Jerry’s, and will resume our Magical Dreams to central Florida as soon as it is safe for our families with children, that may have compromised immune systems, to travel.”
Sunshine Foundation is the original wish-granting organization in the United States, established in 1976, and continuously a top-rated charity expending over 80% of each dollar on programs benefitting children with severe special needs. Sunshine Foundation answers the dreams of children, ages three through eighteen, who have severe or profound physical/developmental/intellectual challenges or trauma from physical/sexual abuse, and whose families cannot fulfill their requests due to financial strain that the child’s illness may cause. Sunshine Foundation has spread Sunshine into the lives of more than 41,000 children throughout the United States.
Sunshine Foundation is a publicly funded charity, with donations from individuals throughout the country, corporate and family foundation grants, trusts and wills, fundraising events; including ones held on our behalf by all-volunteer chapters of the Sunshine Foundation, individual families, corporate and civic groups, and even former Dream recipient families “paying it forward”. For more information or to make a donation, please visit www.sunshinefoundation.org
