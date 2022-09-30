This is the last of a four-part series about Tom and Faye. If you haven’t been following, let me update you. Tom enrolled in our outpatient hospice program, at age sixty-eight, with end-stage Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). He is a retired minister and he and his wife, Faye, were partners in ministry in Wisconsin. After retiring to Scioto County, they dreamed about converting their home into a bed and breakfast, but illness has a way of foiling our best laid plans. Tom’s body is now holding him hostage, but his mind is still as sharp as ever. Tom shared, “I have so much to say but so little time to say it.”
Even though I’ve only known Tom for a few months I consider him a spiritual mentor. Our conversations nourish my soul. He’s taught me that humility requires honestly assessing ourselves in light of God’s holiness and our sinfulness and that, “…it’s at the foot of the cross that we shrink down to our true size,” (Humility: True Greatness, 2005). He’s taught me that patience is perseverance under trials; believing in and caring enough about something to wait an eternity for the reward. I’m persuaded that when Tom sees Jesus face-to-face, he will hear, “Well done good and faithful servant”; not because Tom is perfect, but like King David, Tom is a man after God’s own heart. (1 Samuel 13:14)
One day, Faye made a statement that stopped me in my tracks, and I instantly knew I had to pass it on. My day started out by meeting a new patient and his wife for the first time. When I pulled into the driveway I was immediately impressed by the immaculate landscaping. When the patient’s wife, invited me inside, I was struck by how exquisitely their home was decorated, a place for everything and everything in its place. I wondered whether or not I should take off my shoes. But I was also taken aback by how quickly the patient’s wife expressed her utter disappointment with their several decades long marriage, “I’ve never felt like he really accepted me or understood me. He’s always wanted to dominate and control me!” The patient, in an attempt to defend and justify himself, fired back, “But haven’t I done a lot for you! Haven’t I bought and given you almost anything you wanted!” It was like a sad, cold mist had settled upon their marriage; warmth, intimacy, and affection were nowhere to be found.
My visit with Tom and Faye was my last stop for the day. As I pulled up to Tom and Faye’s home, I thought about how their marriage compared with the couple’s I’d visited earlier that day. Tom and Faye’s home was in need of repair and Faye had declared on numerous occasions, “Our house was never like this. One of these days I’m going to get this house organized!” But she puts first things first, Tom being the first. I reflected on the many times I’d listened to Faye as she stood by Tom’s bed, holding his hand, talking about what a wonderful life they’ve had together, an adventure, a partnership.
Being careful to protect the first couple’s anonymity, I shared their tragic state of affairs with Tom and Faye. I shared how the husband fiercely defended himself by telling his wife of all the things he had done for her. Then Faye exclaimed, “That’s where he went wrong. It’s not what you do for somebody that counts, but how you make them feel!”
I asked Faye how Tom made her feel and she replied, “Like there was no one else in the world he would rather be with. Even if he was going to the hardware store, he would ask me to go with him. I would drop whatever I was doing and go. We didn’t always like the same thing. He loved sports, but I didn’t. But I didn’t say, ‘Why are you watching another ballgame?’ I would sit in the room with him, doing something else, while he watched the ballgame.”
I firmly believe that we treat people the way we see them. I also believe that in the eyes of God, the heart soul and mind of every single person is holy ground. Therefore, it’s not big of us to treat them right. It’s the only decent, legitimate and wise thing to do. After all, we will all give an account to God for the way we treat others, for how we make them feel.
I have to confess, my own words, cut me to the quick and compel me to take a personal inventory.
I’d like to pass on some words of wisdom from, Lorene, my sister in Christ Jesus, who departed from this world at age ninety-two: “I read something, I didn’t come up with it, but I really like it. It said, ‘Imagine that everyone you meet has a sign hanging around their neck that says, ‘Make me feel important,’”.
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” (Maya Angelou , 1928 – 2014, American poet and civil rights activist).
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com. You can order Loren’s book, “Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course”, at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
