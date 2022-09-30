Hardin

This is the last of a four-part series about Tom and Faye. If you haven’t been following, let me update you. Tom enrolled in our outpatient hospice program, at age sixty-eight, with end-stage Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). He is a retired minister and he and his wife, Faye, were partners in ministry in Wisconsin. After retiring to Scioto County, they dreamed about converting their home into a bed and breakfast, but illness has a way of foiling our best laid plans. Tom’s body is now holding him hostage, but his mind is still as sharp as ever. Tom shared, “I have so much to say but so little time to say it.”

Even though I’ve only known Tom for a few months I consider him a spiritual mentor. Our conversations nourish my soul. He’s taught me that humility requires honestly assessing ourselves in light of God’s holiness and our sinfulness and that, “…it’s at the foot of the cross that we shrink down to our true size,” (Humility: True Greatness, 2005). He’s taught me that patience is perseverance under trials; believing in and caring enough about something to wait an eternity for the reward. I’m persuaded that when Tom sees Jesus face-to-face, he will hear, “Well done good and faithful servant”; not because Tom is perfect, but like King David, Tom is a man after God’s own heart. (1 Samuel 13:14)

