Matt's Take

Good Wil Hunting

Wil Myers put together a great performance over the weekend, and I was so happy for him to finally see some results on the field. This past Saturday in particular, Wil crushed two home runs, a double, and a single. He had four runs and five RBIs. His batting average improved to .269, and it was one of the most fun games that I have attended at Great American Ball Park.


