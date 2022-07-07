Here is a story I hope you readers will enjoy, and I hope you have fond memories. So here goes.
I reckon everyone of us had grandparents. But I didn't know my grandmother on my mother's side of the family, which would be the Scott family. Grandmother Scott had already passed away before I came along. On my dad's side of the family, which would be Weinrich, I never knew my grandfather but I heard a lot about him.
My grandmother on my dad's side was a wonderful lady. When she was seven days old, her parents and brothers and sisters packed up their belongings, put them on the backs of mules, gathered their cattles and hound dogs, and moved to Ohio in Ross County on Pos Run.
My grandmother was a full blooded Cherokee. Her name was Flora Butcher. That was her maiden name before she married my great grandfather E. T. Osborn.
Grandmother's mother rode a mule all the way to Ross County with my grandmother in a cradle strapped to her back.
My grandfather on my mother's side was named William Stanley Scott. I was named after him — William Scott Weinrich. Grandfather was very well known in Pike County and he had a nickname. Everyone called him Doc. His grandkids called him "Pappy".
Let me tell you a little bit about Pappy. He was a farmer all of his life. He farmed with horses and mules all of his life and as far as I know never drove a tractor. Pappy was a great storyteller and I can remember one escape that Pappy told me about, and it is a true story. So sit back and pretend that Pappy is telling this story ...
Note: The section that is being told by "Pappy" follows in italics.
It was in the 1930s and my brother Cliff and I were plowin' corn in the river bottoms. The women were a cannin' beans and whatever else was in the garden. The women asked dad to do the picking in the garden and he did just that.
Pappy said it sure was hot on that June day. We were a needin' rain awful bad. I was a plowin' with Billy and Jack, our mule team, and Cliff my brother (your great uncle) was a plowin' with Ned and Ted. We always got up early in those days and ate an early breakfast. But before we ate, we fed our horses and mules, brushed them down and then went in for breakfast. But before we ate we fed our horses and mules, brushed them down, and then went in for breakfast. After breakfast, we harnessed up Billy and Jack, Ned and Ted and headed for the corn field.
Dinner time couldn't come quick enough for Cliff and I. Being young boys, yes were taught at a very young age to be around horses and mules and actually work them. There was no sitting in the house because most to the time we didn't have electric and most of the time we were in bed by dark.
Anyway, getting back to my story ... When noon came, dad would go out in the yard and blow his dog horn. We kept foxhounds and they were all horn trained and when the horn was blown the hounds knew the master wanted them home. Neither Cliff or I had a pocket watch so when dad blew his doghorn, it was dinner time. So we would unhitch Billy and Jack and Ned and Ted and head for the house.
One day when Cliff and I came in for dinner, dad told us the bull we had in the barn was really making a racket. Dad was getting some age on him and arthritis was working on him something awful. So later Cliff and I took our teams to the canal so they could drink. We put them in their stalls, took off their bridles and fed the critters their corn and hay. We proceeded to see what was the matter with Old Charley, our Shorthorn Bull.
Cliff had worked for a neighbor who had a farm next to us and for pay he got Old Charley. Cliff made a fool out of Old Charley. He broke him to ride, broke him to plow (that is when Old Charley got big enough). In his time, Old Charley got to weigh over a ton and made a good herd bull. But he never got mean. When milking time came, here came Old Charley for his treat.
The barnlot was across from the garden and Old Charley had torn off every board off the barnlot but wouldn't leave the lot.
So we went to the house and told dad Old Charley had torn all of the boards off of the barnlot but wouldn't leave the lot. So dad went to what was left of the barnlot and Old Charley was foaming at the mouth and bawling for all he was worth.
Dad took one look at Old Charley and told Cliff and I about an episode that happened years ago. One of his neighbors' mules had gone mad and it was a in a box stall. The mule was so crazy it tore the boards off the box stall with its teeth. Dad told Cliff, "Son, I do believe your bull has rabies and we will have to put him down." Cliff went to crying and told dad that he was too feeble to handle a gun. So Cliff asked me to put Old Charley down. I asked dad what gun he wanted me to use. All the guns we had were for shootin' rabbits and a rifle to coonhunt with.
Dad got an idea. He went to the house and got an old "hawg rifle" out of the closet. This "hawg rifle" was named June Bug and she was proudly carried in the war between the states.
Old June Bug was still in good shootin' order so dad commenced to load old June Bug. But instead of one minnie ball, he used two and an extra charge of gunpowder.
I am not bragging on myself but I am a pretty good rifleman when it comes to shootin' and dad knew that. Cliff was too shook up to shoot Old Charley so it was up to me to do the shootin'. So I fixed a tripod and stuck it in the ground, put Old June Bug in the tripod, got down on my belly and let her fly. When the smoke cleared to where I could see, there laid Old Charley where I had shot him between the eyes.
It took over a week to burn Old Charley. But I don't reckon any of us will forget that as long as we live. I know I didn't.
There you have it. I'm going to call this story "Drama on the farm". Like I said before, "Pappy" was a good storyteller about things like that from when he was a boy on the farm.
Pappy has been gone a good many years, but I still miss Pappy a whole lot.
