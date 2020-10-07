Editor, News Watchman,
I am writing this letter in support of Victor L. Brushart for Pike County Commissioner, term beginning January 3, 2021. Victor is highly qualified for this position of Pike County Commissioner. He was a teacher and coach for 30 years in the Western Local School District. He truly cared for the students, parents and staff at Western High School, retiring in 2014. He has served as a Piketon Village Councilman for 17 years. He, the Mayor of Piketon and the other council members have worked together extremely well, and it shows in their accomplishments. They have balanced the budget every year. They aggressively apply for state and federal funds for streets, water and sewer, and it shows in our streets. We have a street repair program which allows the village to categorize and resurface certain streets each year. The village is currently involved in making major improvements to our sewer system. We have a great Police Department. Small businesses are locating in the old Piketon Elementary School of which everyone in the village is proud. The village also provides the biggest and best county-wide July 4th fireworks display along with the popular "Wing-Ding", with free food and entertainment for the county.
Yes, I am proud to be a resident of Piketon and proud to encourage the people of Pike County to support and vote for Victor L. Brushart for Pike County Commissioner, either by absentee or early voting between now and November 3rd or on Election Day, November 3, 2020. Having served with Mr. Brushart for 14 years on the Piketon Village Council, I strongly encourage everyone in Pike County to support him. Victor L. Brushart will be a strong leader and work for all Pike County residents when elected.
Sincerely,
Barbara Barker
Former Piketon Village Council Member
Piketon, Ohio
