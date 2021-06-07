Way back in the late 1950s to early 1960s, the horse craze was on. It seemed like everybody had horses and ponies for recreation. They rode on weekends and a lot went on trail rides and camped out. (Note: I know my mom, sister and later niece had riding horses.)
There was a couple of horse sales that I went to and one was at Bill Edwards', this side of Columbus. The following week, I could go to the Circleville fairgrounds to another horse sale. When the Circleville horse show was going on, Bill Edwards was out west or at Rushville, Indiana, buying horses for his next sale. A lot of horses sold at Rushville were bought by horse traders to riders and many were good enough to show.
Whenever you went to a horse sale, you never knew what you might find or see besides horses, ponies, donkeys, and a mare with a colt in the fall, you might just see weanling colts just weaned from their mothers.
You never know what kind of prices the horses would bring. If it was a dry summer and the hay crop was short, horses would sell cheap because hay was high-priced and scarce.
I knew a couple of fellows from Vigo Road (north of Richmond Dale) in Ross County by the name of Jerry and Dave DuBois, who would go to Rushville, Indiana in the fall of the year and buy young horses and winter them. A young fellow by the name of "Buckskin" (That's the only name I ever heard him called), because I never knew his real name, would break the young horses to ride. Note: This guy sounds like one I knew in Ross County who wore a buckskin jacket and took care of the horses for "Tecumseh" — the outdoor drama near Chillicothe.
By the time spring was here, the young horses would be gentle enough to sell to people to ride on trail rides and actually be shown in 4-H Clubs.
The horse sales were also the best places to buy saddles, bridles, halters, brushes and anything needed for your horse. Dave DuBois would have plenty of that kind of stuff to see, especially at Christmas time.
At a horse trader's farm or lot, you never knew what you might find. A horse trader bought anything he thought he could make a dollar selling or trading with.
I bought/traded for the best Jersey cow and a heifer calf I ever set a bucket under from Jerry Dubois, and kept her for years.
Getting back to the 4-H horse clubs.... At the time, we had a dairy and had our milk tested every month. The milk tester was none other than the late Verlin K. Smith of Elm Grove.
One evening when I got home from school, Verlin showed up to test the milk from each cow. I had got the cows in the barn lot and Virgil Wright was doing the milking.
Verlin says to me, "I have been thinking about starting a Horse Club. Would you like to join up?" I said it would be all right, but I don't have a horse. It was in the winter time and Verlin wasn't going to start the club until spring. During the winter, Verlin wanted to see how many more boys he could round up to be in the horse club.
So I talked to my uncle, James Scott, and he said, "Sure". He had a nice spotted mare I could use. So in the spring, I went to Higby Road to ride the mare home about five miles (south to my place on State Route 335). We finally made it home. It had been a long time since I had rode a horse so I had to do a lot of riding to get limbered up.
Finally, it was time to start the club. Verlin was the advisor and he indeed found some boys to be in the club. There was Frank Williams, Steve Henry, Roger Henry, Tom Henry, Dave Brewster, Zeke Helton, George Wallette, Rocky Woolridge, Rick Woolridge, Bret and Steve Smith, Mick Woolridge, Steve Cisco and myself (Bill Weinrich).
I hope I have mentioned all of the first group; additions were made as time went on. The late Jim Cisco was added as an advisor. Jim Cisco was quite a character himself. He got along with all the club members and we all liked Jim. He could tell tales of his boyhood days which we all enjoyed hearing. I still miss him ... a good friend to all who knew him.
One episode I would like to tell is about a story I'll never forget, and I don't reckon the late Verlin Smith did either.
He had a mare named Sarah and she was a good riding mare. But she had a bad habit. When you tied her up, she would go nuts. Verlin asked Dad to make a stout rope with heavy-duty snaps to hold her. Between Dad and Jim Scott, they fixed up a stout rope with heavy snaps and thought that would hold her.
A few days later, we had an overnight trail ride and since the mare I had as project had a colt, Verlin said I could ride Sarah, because she had a colt that was pretty well broke, named "Pike."
I remember that Saturday night the late Walt Henry drove his cattle truck over into the bottoms where Verlin had a cabin and it would hold all of us boys. Walt would come and loaf with us and he enjoyed being with us. I remember him very well. (Note: One time when I was twelve years old, Dad sent me with Walt to take a cow of ours to Chillicothe to the livestock auction.)
Anyway, getting back to Sarah, the mare ... Verlin tied her up to the side of Walt Henry's cattle truck and she went nuts again. Ping, ping, ping went the snaps and away went Sarah. I can't remember where we found her, but she was still an all right riding mare.
The name of our 4-H Club was the "Rough Riders." Two more members were (the late) Gabby Smith and "Red" Smith. Most of the members are still going strong.
If it hadn't been for Verlin Smith, there would not have been the "Rough Riders" 4-H Club. Verlin gave his time and if he only knew of some of the escapades we pulled, and did! Maybe he does! We still have fond memories of those days gone by.
(An added note from Jim Henry: Bill remembers one horse trader who is no longer with us. His name is Junior Stevens and he was quite a trader in his time. In fact, I traded with him off-and-on in my time.
I will never forget Junior. He was the usual ringmaster at Circleville and when horses came into the ring to sell, Junior would open the horse's mouth and tell the age.)
Here are some sketches that Jim Henry's Mom, Janet Henry, drew years ago. The horse kicking up his heels is probably what Sarah looked like after breaking loose.
