This past year the Covid isolation has given us “Old Folks” opportunity to think about the ways we have communicated with our friends and relatives over time. Today, we can quickly call them on our cell phones. This was not always the case.
In our grandparents’ world, telephones hung on the wall, with an ear piece and a speaking piece. To call, they had to turn a crank to reach The Operator, who connected them to the party they wanted to reach. Neighbors were often also connected to that same “party line” and they could listen in if they were curious!
In our young years, we picked up a single hand piece to listen and to talk, but we still got the Operator and told her the number we wanted her to call. As we grew, the technology changed to dial service where we put a finger into the hole in a dial for each number, pulled until the dial stopped and repeated until we had “dialed” the number to reach the home we wanted to contact. By then, we didn’t talk to the Operator unless we needed to talk to people in other towns or states.
During the 1960’s we left home to attend university, just as students do today. In the dormitories it was not possible to call outside the town unless we had a large number of quarters to feed the Pay Phone and even then, we had to ask the Operator to place the call for us. Most of our communications with our parents were done by writing to them and they wrote to us. We sometimes went for weeks without talking with our family despite them being just 100 miles away.
Long before we met, Karen’s parents were on a work assignment in Saudi Arabia when she became a mission volunteer nurse in East Africa. They were never able to talk with each other. They communicated in writing, using Aerograms, very light squares of paper designed to be folded and sealed for international mail. (These are no longer in use.) Aerograms took one month to travel from Africa through Europe to Saudi Arabia and replies took another month to travel from Saudi Arabia to the US to Africa. Needless to say, they could not make important decisions together. When she later was assigned in West Africa in the early 1970’s, with parents back in the US, she was offered an opportunity to actually talk with her parents via a Ham radio “patch” set up by an Episcopal monk at a rural mission. When her mother answered the phone and was given instructions to talk with her and then say “Over” to signal she was waiting for a response, her mother burst into tears! She and her father had a nice conversation while her mother cried in the background! Later yet, she was able to “Book” a call home at the telephone office, then sat in a phone booth until the Operator could get a connection, often an hour later.
In 1991 we traveled to Malaysia on assignment with a local university. On the way, we visited Hong Kong. While we waited to cross a busy street, we saw an elderly woman with a large basket of vegetables for sale sitting by the intersection. Suddenly, we heard a telephone ring near us and she reached into the bottom of her basket, removed a small object and began to visit with someone. This was our first encounter with a modern cell phone!
Cell phones have dramatically changed the way we communicate today. Even in the remote villages of Africa, people use cell phones many times each day to communicate with each other and with friends and relatives all over the world. We now get calls from Africa from time to time, and we can call our friends there!
The cell phone impact on the younger generation has been immense. One morning, walking behind a student using her phone, I heard, “Dad, I missed my first class because you didn’t give me my wake-up call.” It was as if this student had never left home. She was having a very different experience from our college days 50 years ago!
In the last year since the pandemic arrived, apps such as WhatsApp and Zoom have become part of our communication with family and friends. When a friend died in West Africa, we “attended” both her funeral and burial that was taking place in a remote village via Zoom. Amazing!
During the past year, many people have worked and studied from home, using the internet in many different ways. Most students spent school days in front of their computers or cell phones, taking classes and trying their best to learn at a distance. The number of people able to work remotely via the internet has increased at a tremendous rate. Will these trends continue as we get past the time of Covid?
What a difference 50 years has made! We cannot imagine what communication will be like in 50 more years.
