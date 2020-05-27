Approximately 10,000 Baby Boomers are retiring each day, but even after leaving your day-job, I don’t believe anyone should ever retire from learning. Staying active during your senior years is critical to staying happy and healthy longer.
For residents of Bristol Village — a local community with a rich, 60-year history in Waverly — the opportunities for seniors to continue pursuing lifelong passions are endless. There’s no activities director deciding what should be offered; our residents choose what they want to do and take ownership of their own schedule.
Right now, we have more than 50 resident-led activities including woodshop, arts and crafts, fitness, faith and values, and our famous Railroad House and Museum. Seniors at Bristol Village can determine what interests or lifelong hobbies they want to pursue. It’s active and maintenance-free living, your way.
There’s one statement that I hear from residents again and again: “My only regret is that I didn’t move here sooner.”
As the flagship community of National Church Residences, the largest provider of senior housing in the country, we’re always looking for ways to serve more people and help all seniors remain home for life. It’s at the core of our faith-based mission. And that’s why we’re reinvesting in Bristol Village with renovations that will meet the needs of the growing number of retiring seniors.
This three-year and multi-million dollar project follows the opening of the Scioto Valley Railroad Museum, located on our campus. It is another opportunity for residents to enjoy their lifelong passions while engaging with the Waverly community.
All in all, we make it easy for residents to stay active in their senior years — living the life they want in a community that supports their endeavors. Bristol Village residents cherish their home, enrich their life while freeing their spirit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.