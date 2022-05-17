In mid-May, surrounding fields are full of yellow, and tall pink flowers grow on roadsides. These flowers are rockets.
Both are in the mustard family and are closely related to garlic mustard. Greens like cabbage, broccoli, and kale are relatives too. Each plant has flowers with four petals. They are biennials, plants that complete their life cycle in two growing seasons. Native to Eurasia, they have found a home in our country for years.
Yellow Rocket or wintercress grows in my own backyard.
Finding Dame's rocket required a pull off near the road in a safe spot for a quick picture. These two may not be a precision dance company in New York City, but their flowers do put on quite a show each spring.
Wintercress is one of the earliest of the taller yellow flowering plants you will see in our region. It is common and showy in full bloom. In its first year, it produces a rosette or circular arrangement of leaves. In year two, up come the flowering stalks. Sometimes over two feet tall, this wildflower is a showstopper en masse. Flowers grow in clusters at the top of the plant. Bees and some butterflies use it as an early source of nectar. Some birds eat the seeds.
Dame's rocket's flowers can be pink, purple, or white. This plant blooms for four to six weeks. Like wintercress, it has alternate toothed leaves. Dame's rocket is not on Ohio's Noxious weed list. However, it is on the Ohio Department of Agriculture's Invasive Plants List. This means that it is illegal to sell, propagate, distribute, import, or disseminate it within the state. The seeds are still easy to obtain. You can buy it on Amazon, but please do not. Some people mistake Dame's rocket for native wild phlox. Wild phlox has five petals and opposite leaves with no teeth.
Prolific does not always equal welcome. Getting rid of invasives is an ongoing battle. It is not an easy fight to win. Complete surrender means that they will remain. If they were absent, what would grow in their place?
Before you can remove them, you have to know what they are. Once you can identify them, you need to know how to get rid of them so that they will not come back.
A native plant is a plant that has naturally been in an area for many years. Should I allow or plant non-natives in my space or only natives? To eradicate the Eurasian dandelion and many other well-established plants from other countries would be hard to do. Tomatoes came from South America. Corn, from Mexico, is one of the earliest domesticated crops.
My purpose here is not to be political but to inform. Let each landowner decide what is best for their property. Be responsible for the choices that you make.
To contact Rebecca Thomas, send an email to rebeccathomas123@yahoo.com.
