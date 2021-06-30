I want to share what a remarkable job Natosha Jewitt has done, since becoming Executive Director of the Garnet A Wilson Public Library of Pike County, just prior to the COVID-19 onset.
As a Pike County native, she was aware of the challenges, but immediately provided the leadership needed.
Natosha has done an amazing job serving and connecting with our community needs, during an especially difficult period. Her tenure has not only been seamless, but she has worked diligently to provide numerous new opportunities and programs, that have proved essential, due to the virus’ impact.
Working with Ancestry.com she has provided at home online access to their Library Edition, during a time when the library was closed. The library has also become a Family Search Affiliate Library, providing access to additional genealogical documents and materials, usually only available for in person use, at a Family History Center.
Through a grant from Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, the library has obtained 20 T-Mobile WiFi Hotspot Devices, that can be borrowed to help address the areas digital access challenges, due to limited services and slower speeds.
Most recently they received a $300,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, toward the library’s The Next Chapter program, which will help them enhance and extend the services they currently provide, but that requires a $900,000 local match.
Please consider making a donation to help them finish The Next Chapter for Pike County. Thank you for considering my correspondence for publication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.