Matt's Take

Victorious Bengals

The Bengals silenced the Chiefs yet again on Sunday, as they put together another fantastic performance to beat the Chiefs for the third straight time. Joe Burrow, Samaje Perine, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Germaine Pratt, and the rest of this team truly put together 4 quarters of elite football.


